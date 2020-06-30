All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2024 ALLESANDRO Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2024 ALLESANDRO Street
Last updated December 12 2019 at 5:31 AM

2024 ALLESANDRO Street

2024 Allesandro Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Echo Park Elysian
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2024 Allesandro Street, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available for lease, this spacious and light-filled modern home places you in the heart of happening Echo Park. The setting is Alessandro Palms, a stylish condominium complex designed by acclaimed architect Pedro Birba. In the airy, open great room find sophisticated design elements including blonde wood flooring, soaring ceilings and oversized windows that bring in the sunshine. The kitchen features butcher block countertops, pendant lighting, and stainless appliances with a pro-grade range by Viking. Three bedrooms include an ensuite Master with a walk-in closet; the ground-level bedroom feels private and is ideal for your guest room, office or flex-space. The home has a gated driveway, an attached two-car garage with direct access, central heating, air, and laundry. From this central location you're just minutes away from local favorites including Ostrich Farm, The Semi-Tropic, Bar Flores, Lassen's Market and more. Elysian Park and the Silver Lake Reservoir are within easy reach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2024 ALLESANDRO Street have any available units?
2024 ALLESANDRO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2024 ALLESANDRO Street have?
Some of 2024 ALLESANDRO Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2024 ALLESANDRO Street currently offering any rent specials?
2024 ALLESANDRO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2024 ALLESANDRO Street pet-friendly?
No, 2024 ALLESANDRO Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2024 ALLESANDRO Street offer parking?
Yes, 2024 ALLESANDRO Street offers parking.
Does 2024 ALLESANDRO Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2024 ALLESANDRO Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2024 ALLESANDRO Street have a pool?
No, 2024 ALLESANDRO Street does not have a pool.
Does 2024 ALLESANDRO Street have accessible units?
No, 2024 ALLESANDRO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2024 ALLESANDRO Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2024 ALLESANDRO Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Radius Koreatown
680 S Berendo St
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Westside on Barry
1253 Barry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Los Feliz Summit Apartments
3901 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Woodland House
22035 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Da Vinci
909 W Temple St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Townhomes on Emerson
8600 Emerson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Olympic by Windsor
936 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College