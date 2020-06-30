2024 ALLESANDRO Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Available for lease, this spacious and light-filled modern home places you in the heart of happening Echo Park. The setting is Alessandro Palms, a stylish condominium complex designed by acclaimed architect Pedro Birba. In the airy, open great room find sophisticated design elements including blonde wood flooring, soaring ceilings and oversized windows that bring in the sunshine. The kitchen features butcher block countertops, pendant lighting, and stainless appliances with a pro-grade range by Viking. Three bedrooms include an ensuite Master with a walk-in closet; the ground-level bedroom feels private and is ideal for your guest room, office or flex-space. The home has a gated driveway, an attached two-car garage with direct access, central heating, air, and laundry. From this central location you're just minutes away from local favorites including Ostrich Farm, The Semi-Tropic, Bar Flores, Lassen's Market and more. Elysian Park and the Silver Lake Reservoir are within easy reach.