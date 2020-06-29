All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 20237 Vanowen Street 20239.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
20237 Vanowen Street 20239
Last updated March 30 2020 at 7:08 PM

20237 Vanowen Street 20239

20237 Vanowen Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Winnetka
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

20237 Vanowen Street, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
2 homes in 1 lot (Main house 4 bedrooms 2 baths rented for $3,500.00, 2nd unit, back unit is 2 bedrooms and one bath rented for $2,500.00) located in city of Winnetka. Each home has its own separate address, separate gas and electric meters, tank less water heaters, air conditioning, and laundry area. Front house with address 20237 Vanowen St features 4 bed rooms, 2 bathrooms with 1,327 SQFT. Completely remodeled: newer central AC with new air ducts, new flooring, new roof, new sewer line, new windows, freshly painted inside and out, new kitchen with quartz counters & backsplash & new stainless steel appliances, new electric panel and wiring, recessed lights and much more. 2 Unit Address 20239 Vanowen St. Features 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and 634 SQFT. Amazing kitchen with quartz counters & backsplash & new stainless steel appliances as well. Huge back yard with alley access & separate gates for each unit, parking for 6 cars or maybe more combine. Fences separating the homes that give each home its privacy. Property is also close to shops, schools, and restaurants, public transportation, etc. Taft Charter High School, Schools in the area, Fullbright Avenue Elementary School, John A. Sutter Middle School, Winnetka Avenue Elementary School, Sunny Brea Avenue Elementary School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20237 Vanowen Street 20239 have any available units?
20237 Vanowen Street 20239 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20237 Vanowen Street 20239 have?
Some of 20237 Vanowen Street 20239's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20237 Vanowen Street 20239 currently offering any rent specials?
20237 Vanowen Street 20239 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20237 Vanowen Street 20239 pet-friendly?
No, 20237 Vanowen Street 20239 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20237 Vanowen Street 20239 offer parking?
Yes, 20237 Vanowen Street 20239 offers parking.
Does 20237 Vanowen Street 20239 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20237 Vanowen Street 20239 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20237 Vanowen Street 20239 have a pool?
No, 20237 Vanowen Street 20239 does not have a pool.
Does 20237 Vanowen Street 20239 have accessible units?
No, 20237 Vanowen Street 20239 does not have accessible units.
Does 20237 Vanowen Street 20239 have units with dishwashers?
No, 20237 Vanowen Street 20239 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Poinsettia Club
1444 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
The 5550
5550 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
nVe at Fairfax
636 North Fairfax Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Studio House
830 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
NMS 1759
1759 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Halsted
18402 W Halsted St
Los Angeles, CA 91325

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College