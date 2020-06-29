20237 Vanowen Street 20239

Amenities

2 homes in 1 lot (Main house 4 bedrooms 2 baths rented for $3,500.00, 2nd unit, back unit is 2 bedrooms and one bath rented for $2,500.00) located in city of Winnetka. Each home has its own separate address, separate gas and electric meters, tank less water heaters, air conditioning, and laundry area. Front house with address 20237 Vanowen St features 4 bed rooms, 2 bathrooms with 1,327 SQFT. Completely remodeled: newer central AC with new air ducts, new flooring, new roof, new sewer line, new windows, freshly painted inside and out, new kitchen with quartz counters & backsplash & new stainless steel appliances, new electric panel and wiring, recessed lights and much more. 2 Unit Address 20239 Vanowen St. Features 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and 634 SQFT. Amazing kitchen with quartz counters & backsplash & new stainless steel appliances as well. Huge back yard with alley access & separate gates for each unit, parking for 6 cars or maybe more combine. Fences separating the homes that give each home its privacy. Property is also close to shops, schools, and restaurants, public transportation, etc. Taft Charter High School, Schools in the area, Fullbright Avenue Elementary School, John A. Sutter Middle School, Winnetka Avenue Elementary School, Sunny Brea Avenue Elementary School