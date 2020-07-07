All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
20202 COHASSET ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20202 COHASSET ST

20202 W Cohasset St · No Longer Available
Location

20202 W Cohasset St, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
internet access
Stunning 3 bedrooms with 1.5 bathrooms condo unit with an attached covered parking space in Winnetka neighborhood in Los Angeles.

Spacious interior boasts neutral colors, pristine carpet all throughout, and large windows with blinds for natural light. This unit also features a big private patio where you can lounge with your family and friends!

The kitchen has tile floors, granite counter tops, lots of hardwood cabinetry for storage, a refrigerator, a dishwasher, and a gas range.

Wonderful community perks include 3 swimming pools, playground, basketball court, gym, and a large clubhouse perfect for hosting parties.

Washer and Dryer are in the unit for your convenience.

Nearest Schools: West Valley Montessori Elementary School, John A. Sutter Middle School, and Stanley Mosk Elementary School

Nearest Parks: Runnymede Recreation Center, Winnetka Recreation Center and John Quimby Park

Nearest Bus Lines:
169 Metro Local Line 0.1 mi
243/242 Metro Local Line 0.2 mi

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4515196)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20202 COHASSET ST have any available units?
20202 COHASSET ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20202 COHASSET ST have?
Some of 20202 COHASSET ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20202 COHASSET ST currently offering any rent specials?
20202 COHASSET ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20202 COHASSET ST pet-friendly?
No, 20202 COHASSET ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20202 COHASSET ST offer parking?
Yes, 20202 COHASSET ST offers parking.
Does 20202 COHASSET ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20202 COHASSET ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20202 COHASSET ST have a pool?
Yes, 20202 COHASSET ST has a pool.
Does 20202 COHASSET ST have accessible units?
No, 20202 COHASSET ST does not have accessible units.
Does 20202 COHASSET ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20202 COHASSET ST has units with dishwashers.

