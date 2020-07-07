20202 COHASSET ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool internet access

Stunning 3 bedrooms with 1.5 bathrooms condo unit with an attached covered parking space in Winnetka neighborhood in Los Angeles.



Spacious interior boasts neutral colors, pristine carpet all throughout, and large windows with blinds for natural light. This unit also features a big private patio where you can lounge with your family and friends!



The kitchen has tile floors, granite counter tops, lots of hardwood cabinetry for storage, a refrigerator, a dishwasher, and a gas range.



Wonderful community perks include 3 swimming pools, playground, basketball court, gym, and a large clubhouse perfect for hosting parties.



Washer and Dryer are in the unit for your convenience.



Nearest Schools: West Valley Montessori Elementary School, John A. Sutter Middle School, and Stanley Mosk Elementary School



Nearest Parks: Runnymede Recreation Center, Winnetka Recreation Center and John Quimby Park



Nearest Bus Lines:

169 Metro Local Line 0.1 mi

243/242 Metro Local Line 0.2 mi



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4515196)