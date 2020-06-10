All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 4 2019 at 10:34 AM

2019 North ALEXANDRIA Avenue

2019 North Alexandria Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2019 North Alexandria Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Dazzling designer-done modern Spanish in prime Los Feliz. Enter thru a gated courtyard into this light, airy and stylish home. Curved archways and modern clean lines lead to you the formal living, dining room, library and home office. A fabulous cook's kitchen with Alta Italian cabinetry, Thermador/Viking appliances, and black-quartz-top center island, opens up to the backyard patio for the ultimate in/outdoor dining and entertaining. Upstairs is a wonderful master suite with spa bath and walk-in closet along with 4 family bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms. Truly an oasis in the city with outdoor lounge & firepit, lush and shaded dining area, and stunning solar-heated pool & spa surrounded professional landscaping. A rare furnished lease opportunity for the most discerning client. Just minutes to the best of Los Feliz!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2019 North ALEXANDRIA Avenue have any available units?
2019 North ALEXANDRIA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2019 North ALEXANDRIA Avenue have?
Some of 2019 North ALEXANDRIA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2019 North ALEXANDRIA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2019 North ALEXANDRIA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2019 North ALEXANDRIA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2019 North ALEXANDRIA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2019 North ALEXANDRIA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2019 North ALEXANDRIA Avenue offers parking.
Does 2019 North ALEXANDRIA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2019 North ALEXANDRIA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2019 North ALEXANDRIA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2019 North ALEXANDRIA Avenue has a pool.
Does 2019 North ALEXANDRIA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2019 North ALEXANDRIA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2019 North ALEXANDRIA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2019 North ALEXANDRIA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
