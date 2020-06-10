2019 North ALEXANDRIA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard fire pit parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Dazzling designer-done modern Spanish in prime Los Feliz. Enter thru a gated courtyard into this light, airy and stylish home. Curved archways and modern clean lines lead to you the formal living, dining room, library and home office. A fabulous cook's kitchen with Alta Italian cabinetry, Thermador/Viking appliances, and black-quartz-top center island, opens up to the backyard patio for the ultimate in/outdoor dining and entertaining. Upstairs is a wonderful master suite with spa bath and walk-in closet along with 4 family bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms. Truly an oasis in the city with outdoor lounge & firepit, lush and shaded dining area, and stunning solar-heated pool & spa surrounded professional landscaping. A rare furnished lease opportunity for the most discerning client. Just minutes to the best of Los Feliz!