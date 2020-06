Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

Remodeled light filled and furnished 1 bedroom for rent one block from the beach. Centrally located recently updated unit. Walking distance to everything Venice has to offer. Open floorpan, large balcony off the living room, 2 secure tandem parking spots. Washer and dryer in unit. Large balcony off the living room. All utilities are included in the lease except cable/internet.