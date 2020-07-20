20142 Santa Rita Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pool air conditioning hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pool hot tub

Wonderful two story home south of Ventura Blvd. in Woodland Hills. It has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, pool and spa, brand new concrete driveway, freshly painted and is in excellent condition. it is about 6000 sq .ft. per the seller. One bedroom downstairs and five upstairs. The house has two master suites, two kitchens and two very large family rooms one with a fireplace, formal dining room, breakfast room that seats 10+, living room with fireplace and an abundant amount of closet and storage space in the home. Newer double pane windows, new copper pipes, new roof, two ac/heater units, two water tanks, new floors. There is a recording studio on the first floor. The home is located on a flag lot which adds privacy and reduces the amount of street noise. A perfect place for entertaining as one of the kitchens is adjacent to the patio of the back yard.