Last updated August 17 2019 at 7:20 AM

20142 Santa Rita Street

20142 Santa Rita Street · No Longer Available
Location

20142 Santa Rita Street, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Wonderful two story home south of Ventura Blvd. in Woodland Hills. It has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, pool and spa, brand new concrete driveway, freshly painted and is in excellent condition. it is about 6000 sq .ft. per the seller. One bedroom downstairs and five upstairs. The house has two master suites, two kitchens and two very large family rooms one with a fireplace, formal dining room, breakfast room that seats 10+, living room with fireplace and an abundant amount of closet and storage space in the home. Newer double pane windows, new copper pipes, new roof, two ac/heater units, two water tanks, new floors. There is a recording studio on the first floor. The home is located on a flag lot which adds privacy and reduces the amount of street noise. A perfect place for entertaining as one of the kitchens is adjacent to the patio of the back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20142 Santa Rita Street have any available units?
20142 Santa Rita Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20142 Santa Rita Street have?
Some of 20142 Santa Rita Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20142 Santa Rita Street currently offering any rent specials?
20142 Santa Rita Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20142 Santa Rita Street pet-friendly?
No, 20142 Santa Rita Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20142 Santa Rita Street offer parking?
No, 20142 Santa Rita Street does not offer parking.
Does 20142 Santa Rita Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20142 Santa Rita Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20142 Santa Rita Street have a pool?
Yes, 20142 Santa Rita Street has a pool.
Does 20142 Santa Rita Street have accessible units?
No, 20142 Santa Rita Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20142 Santa Rita Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 20142 Santa Rita Street does not have units with dishwashers.
