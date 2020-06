20134 Leadwell Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage guest parking

TWO BEDROOM AND 2 BATH CONDO LOCATED IN A NICE GATED WINNETKA COMMUNITY; ON THE FIRST LEVEL; NO STAIRS INSIDE OR OUTSIDE THE UNIT; OPEN LIVING ROOM ADJACENT WITH DINING AREA; KITCHEN REMODELED LAST YEAR; UPDATED BATHROOMS WITH ONE IN THE MASTER SUITE AND ONE IN THE HALLWAY; A SMALL OUTDOOR PATIO; CENTRAL AIR; COMMUNITY POOL AND LAUNDRY ROOM; ONE CAR PARKING SPACE IN GATED GARAGE STRUCTURE; GUEST PARKING IN THE FRONT; EASY ACCESS TO PARK, SUPER MARKET, RESTAURANTS, PUBLIC TRANSIT AND SCHOOLS.