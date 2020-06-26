All apartments in Los Angeles
20111 Leadwell Street, Unit 7
20111 Leadwell Street, Unit 7

20111 Leadwell Street · No Longer Available
Location

20111 Leadwell Street, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3 bedrooms + 3 bathrooms in a very well-maintained community - This inviting townhome features 3 bedrooms + 3 bathrooms in a very well-maintained community with park-like grounds and a refreshing swimming pool. This unit is conveniently located near shopping centers in Warner Center and Northridge, including The Village, restaurants, parks, public and private elementary schools, Pierce College, CSUN and public transportation. The unit has been upgraded and features hardwood/laminate floors throughout, fresh paint, recessed lighting, ceiling fans in the bedrooms, central heating and air, large windows and an abundance of natural light. The spacious master bedroom has a private bath and two closets. The open kitchen area has a slider that leads to an enclosed patio and a detached 2 car garage with washer and dryer. Enjoy the tranquil green space in this quiet and peaceful community. Townhomes in this area go quickly, so be sure to come see for yourself before it's too late!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20111 Leadwell Street, Unit 7 have any available units?
20111 Leadwell Street, Unit 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20111 Leadwell Street, Unit 7 have?
Some of 20111 Leadwell Street, Unit 7's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20111 Leadwell Street, Unit 7 currently offering any rent specials?
20111 Leadwell Street, Unit 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20111 Leadwell Street, Unit 7 pet-friendly?
No, 20111 Leadwell Street, Unit 7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20111 Leadwell Street, Unit 7 offer parking?
Yes, 20111 Leadwell Street, Unit 7 offers parking.
Does 20111 Leadwell Street, Unit 7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20111 Leadwell Street, Unit 7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20111 Leadwell Street, Unit 7 have a pool?
Yes, 20111 Leadwell Street, Unit 7 has a pool.
Does 20111 Leadwell Street, Unit 7 have accessible units?
No, 20111 Leadwell Street, Unit 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 20111 Leadwell Street, Unit 7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 20111 Leadwell Street, Unit 7 does not have units with dishwashers.
