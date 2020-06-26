20111 Leadwell Street, Unit 7

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

3 bedrooms + 3 bathrooms in a very well-maintained community - This inviting townhome features 3 bedrooms + 3 bathrooms in a very well-maintained community with park-like grounds and a refreshing swimming pool. This unit is conveniently located near shopping centers in Warner Center and Northridge, including The Village, restaurants, parks, public and private elementary schools, Pierce College, CSUN and public transportation. The unit has been upgraded and features hardwood/laminate floors throughout, fresh paint, recessed lighting, ceiling fans in the bedrooms, central heating and air, large windows and an abundance of natural light. The spacious master bedroom has a private bath and two closets. The open kitchen area has a slider that leads to an enclosed patio and a detached 2 car garage with washer and dryer. Enjoy the tranquil green space in this quiet and peaceful community. Townhomes in this area go quickly, so be sure to come see for yourself before it's too late!



(RLNE4892892)