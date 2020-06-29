All apartments in Los Angeles
20101 Pienza Lane
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:23 AM

20101 Pienza Lane

20101 Pienza Lane · No Longer Available
Location

20101 Pienza Lane, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Happiness For Lease! ... Welcome to Tuscany/Cortile. This stunning modern 2007 newer unit provides ... Perfect unit location (front unit with only (1) neighbor in the back) * all individual detached free standing * convenient to spa/pool location * side by side parking (vs tandem) * gated community * stone throw / walk to the new Vineyards of Porter Ranch shopping center (Whole Foods / Peets coffee / Starbucks / etc) * immaculate unit with 2 separate patio * and, .. beautiful community pool / spa / BBQ facility for your enjoyment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20101 Pienza Lane have any available units?
20101 Pienza Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20101 Pienza Lane have?
Some of 20101 Pienza Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20101 Pienza Lane currently offering any rent specials?
20101 Pienza Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20101 Pienza Lane pet-friendly?
No, 20101 Pienza Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20101 Pienza Lane offer parking?
Yes, 20101 Pienza Lane offers parking.
Does 20101 Pienza Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20101 Pienza Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20101 Pienza Lane have a pool?
Yes, 20101 Pienza Lane has a pool.
Does 20101 Pienza Lane have accessible units?
No, 20101 Pienza Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 20101 Pienza Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 20101 Pienza Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
