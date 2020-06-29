20101 Pienza Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony parking pool hot tub bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Happiness For Lease! ... Welcome to Tuscany/Cortile. This stunning modern 2007 newer unit provides ... Perfect unit location (front unit with only (1) neighbor in the back) * all individual detached free standing * convenient to spa/pool location * side by side parking (vs tandem) * gated community * stone throw / walk to the new Vineyards of Porter Ranch shopping center (Whole Foods / Peets coffee / Starbucks / etc) * immaculate unit with 2 separate patio * and, .. beautiful community pool / spa / BBQ facility for your enjoyment.