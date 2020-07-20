All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 20034 Lassen St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
20034 Lassen St
Last updated May 6 2019 at 4:05 AM

20034 Lassen St

20034 Lassen Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Chatsworth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

20034 Lassen Street, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great family house with a 4 year new roof. Beautiful original hardwood flooring throughout with tile in both bathrooms. Dual pane windows throughout house. Garage has insulation and has been plumbed for a new master bedroom and bath (per seller not completed). Kitchen has newer cabinets, granite counters and a garden window facing street. Recessed lighting throughout the house including all bedrooms. Both bathrooms feature granite counters and tile flooring. Covered patio stretches almost the entire width of the house with flagstone flooring, perfect for entertaining. Master bedroom has private bath with granite counters and tile floors, also features mirror closet doors. two car attached garage with door opener, alley access and extra parking being shared by next door neighbor. Seller states water heater is 2 months old and electrical panel has been upgraded recently.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20034 Lassen St have any available units?
20034 Lassen St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20034 Lassen St have?
Some of 20034 Lassen St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20034 Lassen St currently offering any rent specials?
20034 Lassen St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20034 Lassen St pet-friendly?
No, 20034 Lassen St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20034 Lassen St offer parking?
Yes, 20034 Lassen St offers parking.
Does 20034 Lassen St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20034 Lassen St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20034 Lassen St have a pool?
No, 20034 Lassen St does not have a pool.
Does 20034 Lassen St have accessible units?
No, 20034 Lassen St does not have accessible units.
Does 20034 Lassen St have units with dishwashers?
No, 20034 Lassen St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Met Lofts
1050 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
STOA
222 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The Courtyard
11621 Culver Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
NMS Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325
3033 Wilshire
3033 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
IMT 5700
5700 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Lake Balboa
15716 Saticoy Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
Carlton Canyon Apartments
5826 Carlton Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College