20034 Lassen St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great family house with a 4 year new roof. Beautiful original hardwood flooring throughout with tile in both bathrooms. Dual pane windows throughout house. Garage has insulation and has been plumbed for a new master bedroom and bath (per seller not completed). Kitchen has newer cabinets, granite counters and a garden window facing street. Recessed lighting throughout the house including all bedrooms. Both bathrooms feature granite counters and tile flooring. Covered patio stretches almost the entire width of the house with flagstone flooring, perfect for entertaining. Master bedroom has private bath with granite counters and tile floors, also features mirror closet doors. two car attached garage with door opener, alley access and extra parking being shared by next door neighbor. Seller states water heater is 2 months old and electrical panel has been upgraded recently.