2001 1/2 Hyperion Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel extra storage

Beautifully Updated 2 Bed + Loft + Office in Silverlake/Los Feliz - This lovely 2 bed, 1 bath unit sits nestled on one of the most popular Silverlake/Los Feliz streets, walking distance to both the Los Feliz shops on Hyperion in one direction, and the Silverlake Farmers Market and all the Silverlake hot spots on Sunset in the opposite direction. Attention to detail is everywhere from the design, to the layout, to the careful consideration of providing extra space vertically with the addition of a loft, and built-ins in the kitchen.



The skylights allow beautiful light that shines on the wood floors and stunning architectural angles in the mornings and evenings. Just off the master bedroom is a bonus space that can be used as an office, creative space, or extra storage/closet space.



High-end stainless steel appliances (including a Bertazzoni range) make for a beautiful contrast against the periwinkle cabinetry, quartz countertops, and wood shelves in the kitchen. You'll also find a stacked washer and dryer in the kitchen, as well as a water filter in the kitchen sink, so you can skip the bottles.



This unit comes with one assigned parking space.



TEXT 818-428-8744 for showing details.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5851818)