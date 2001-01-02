All apartments in Los Angeles
2001 1/2 Hyperion Ave
2001 1/2 Hyperion Ave

2001 1/2 Hyperion Ave · (213) 947-3667
Location

2001 1/2 Hyperion Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2001 1/2 Hyperion Ave · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully Updated 2 Bed + Loft + Office in Silverlake/Los Feliz - This lovely 2 bed, 1 bath unit sits nestled on one of the most popular Silverlake/Los Feliz streets, walking distance to both the Los Feliz shops on Hyperion in one direction, and the Silverlake Farmers Market and all the Silverlake hot spots on Sunset in the opposite direction. Attention to detail is everywhere from the design, to the layout, to the careful consideration of providing extra space vertically with the addition of a loft, and built-ins in the kitchen.

The skylights allow beautiful light that shines on the wood floors and stunning architectural angles in the mornings and evenings. Just off the master bedroom is a bonus space that can be used as an office, creative space, or extra storage/closet space.

High-end stainless steel appliances (including a Bertazzoni range) make for a beautiful contrast against the periwinkle cabinetry, quartz countertops, and wood shelves in the kitchen. You'll also find a stacked washer and dryer in the kitchen, as well as a water filter in the kitchen sink, so you can skip the bottles.

This unit comes with one assigned parking space.

TEXT 818-428-8744 for showing details.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5851818)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

