20009 Gresham Street - 1
Last updated June 22 2019 at 11:24 PM

20009 Gresham Street - 1

20009 Gresham Street · No Longer Available
Location

20009 Gresham Street, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Winnetka

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
media room
Brand new/Remodeled fully furnished studio with 1 full bathroom in a nice neighborhood. 440 sq/ft of coziness with a full kitchen, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances including 4 burner stove w/oven, microwave, dishwasher and fridge. Also include is a full size Samsung Washer and Dryer, and separate closet. Beautiful tiled bathroom with a lighted vanity mirror and walk in shower. Includes Air conditioning and heating. Separate entrance with locked gate and parking in driveway. Also comes with a big screen smart TV.
Centrally located to shopping malls, movie theatres and CSUN. Easy access to freeways as well.

Utilities included in the rent - Water, electricity, gas, internet and trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

