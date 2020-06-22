20009 Gresham Street - 1

Amenities
Brand new/Remodeled fully furnished studio with 1 full bathroom in a nice neighborhood. 440 sq/ft of coziness with a full kitchen, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances including 4 burner stove w/oven, microwave, dishwasher and fridge. Also include is a full size Samsung Washer and Dryer, and separate closet. Beautiful tiled bathroom with a lighted vanity mirror and walk in shower. Includes Air conditioning and heating. Separate entrance with locked gate and parking in driveway. Also comes with a big screen smart TV.
Centrally located to shopping malls, movie theatres and CSUN. Easy access to freeways as well.
Utilities included in the rent - Water, electricity, gas, internet and trash.