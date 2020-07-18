20000 Hiawatha Street

Amenities
NOT your typical rental property! Tucked away in a quiet, oasis-like neighborhood, you'll discover a one story contemporary ranch style home with so much room to spread out.......you'll think you're living in a park. 3 car garage with direct entry into the house. Step down living room & formal dining area have a fireplace & sweeping view of the incredible yard. The remodeled kitchen & family room are upgraded to please the chef in the family. Granite counters, center island with room to pull up bar stools & stainless steel appliances. In the open family room the used brick fireplace, custom designed & built-in entertainment center, custom cabinets & bookshelves provide a place for everything (almost). A wall of French windows brings the outdoors in. 4 bedrooms with lots of closet space, including a Master Suite with a panoramic backyard view & direct access to the relaxing spa. The over-sized stone trimmed spa looks like a miniature pool & your personal raft will even fit. Separate utility room with washer/dryer & wine cooler. in the backyard, watch the fruit trees blossom & fruit, entertain outdoor fashion. The utility room has a laundry sink, cabinets, washer/dryer & wine cooler. The Landlord loves dogs & is willing to consider your big lovable family pets.