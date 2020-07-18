All apartments in Los Angeles
20000 Hiawatha Street
Last updated July 19 2020 at 1:20 AM

20000 Hiawatha Street

20000 Hiawatha Street · No Longer Available
Location

20000 Hiawatha Street, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
NOT your typical rental property! Tucked away in a quiet, oasis-like neighborhood, you'll discover a one story contemporary ranch style home with so much room to spread out.......you'll think you're living in a park. 3 car garage with direct entry into the house. Step down living room & formal dining area have a fireplace & sweeping view of the incredible yard. The remodeled kitchen & family room are upgraded to please the chef in the family. Granite counters, center island with room to pull up bar stools & stainless steel appliances. In the open family room the used brick fireplace, custom designed & built-in entertainment center, custom cabinets & bookshelves provide a place for everything (almost). A wall of French windows brings the outdoors in. 4 bedrooms with lots of closet space, including a Master Suite with a panoramic backyard view & direct access to the relaxing spa. The over-sized stone trimmed spa looks like a miniature pool & your personal raft will even fit. Separate utility room with washer/dryer & wine cooler. in the backyard, watch the fruit trees blossom & fruit, entertain outdoor fashion. The utility room has a laundry sink, cabinets, washer/dryer & wine cooler. The Landlord loves dogs & is willing to consider your big lovable family pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 700
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20000 Hiawatha Street have any available units?
20000 Hiawatha Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20000 Hiawatha Street have?
Some of 20000 Hiawatha Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20000 Hiawatha Street currently offering any rent specials?
20000 Hiawatha Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20000 Hiawatha Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 20000 Hiawatha Street is pet friendly.
Does 20000 Hiawatha Street offer parking?
Yes, 20000 Hiawatha Street offers parking.
Does 20000 Hiawatha Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20000 Hiawatha Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20000 Hiawatha Street have a pool?
Yes, 20000 Hiawatha Street has a pool.
Does 20000 Hiawatha Street have accessible units?
No, 20000 Hiawatha Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20000 Hiawatha Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20000 Hiawatha Street has units with dishwashers.
