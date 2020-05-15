All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 28 2019 at 7:06 AM

20 Wavecrest Ave

20 Wavecrest Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

20 Wavecrest Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Incredible CONDO in a duplex on Venice's most coveted Walk-Streets.
Breathtaking Ocean-View ROOFTOP Patio.
Flooded w/sunlight, beautiful Oak Floors, Updated Kitchen, a Chef's delight w/Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave & Stove.
Washer/Dryer included.
Two BDR/BA + room in between for 3rd BDR/OFFICE.
TOTALLY TURN KEY-High end everything - An entertainer's paradise.
Close proximity to Erwin Hotel roof top Lounge, Abbott Kinney Blvd, and a few doors from the Historic Venice Boardwalk.
PRIVATE GARAGE with 2 tandem Parking Spaces.
Available 11/2/19.
Owner will consider short-term furnished 1 - 12 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Wavecrest Ave have any available units?
20 Wavecrest Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 Wavecrest Ave have?
Some of 20 Wavecrest Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Wavecrest Ave currently offering any rent specials?
20 Wavecrest Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Wavecrest Ave pet-friendly?
No, 20 Wavecrest Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20 Wavecrest Ave offer parking?
Yes, 20 Wavecrest Ave offers parking.
Does 20 Wavecrest Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 Wavecrest Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Wavecrest Ave have a pool?
No, 20 Wavecrest Ave does not have a pool.
Does 20 Wavecrest Ave have accessible units?
No, 20 Wavecrest Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Wavecrest Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Wavecrest Ave has units with dishwashers.

