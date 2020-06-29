All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

20 Ironsides Street, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Architectural Beach Penthouse with 3 full bedrooms all with en-suite baths + guest bath - Renovations complete in 2019 - Close to the sand on one of the best beaches in LA. Open & Lofty, 2 story ceilings in the Living room and has hand distressed French Oak floors throughout, wood-burning fireplace and a lovely Oceanview balcony. Custom kitchen with Wolf stove, Sub-Zero, wine and drink refrigerator, marble countertops and open shelving. The en-suite master bath has a steam shower, walk-in closet and closet off with industrial iron windows and opens to a huge rooftop deck. The second bedroom has a wonderful patio, walk-in closet and ensuite bath done in handmade Morrocan tile. The 3rd bedroom is spacious, good closet space and ensuite bath done in handmade tile. The lighting throughout is done with great detail and there is an incredible Sonos sound system. No expense was spared for this incredible space. Inside laundry - Side-by-side parking + storage. This is a furnished rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 IRONSIDES Street have any available units?
20 IRONSIDES Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 IRONSIDES Street have?
Some of 20 IRONSIDES Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 IRONSIDES Street currently offering any rent specials?
20 IRONSIDES Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 IRONSIDES Street pet-friendly?
No, 20 IRONSIDES Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20 IRONSIDES Street offer parking?
Yes, 20 IRONSIDES Street offers parking.
Does 20 IRONSIDES Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 IRONSIDES Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 IRONSIDES Street have a pool?
No, 20 IRONSIDES Street does not have a pool.
Does 20 IRONSIDES Street have accessible units?
No, 20 IRONSIDES Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20 IRONSIDES Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 IRONSIDES Street has units with dishwashers.

