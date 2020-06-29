20 IRONSIDES Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Architectural Beach Penthouse with 3 full bedrooms all with en-suite baths + guest bath - Renovations complete in 2019 - Close to the sand on one of the best beaches in LA. Open & Lofty, 2 story ceilings in the Living room and has hand distressed French Oak floors throughout, wood-burning fireplace and a lovely Oceanview balcony. Custom kitchen with Wolf stove, Sub-Zero, wine and drink refrigerator, marble countertops and open shelving. The en-suite master bath has a steam shower, walk-in closet and closet off with industrial iron windows and opens to a huge rooftop deck. The second bedroom has a wonderful patio, walk-in closet and ensuite bath done in handmade Morrocan tile. The 3rd bedroom is spacious, good closet space and ensuite bath done in handmade tile. The lighting throughout is done with great detail and there is an incredible Sonos sound system. No expense was spared for this incredible space. Inside laundry - Side-by-side parking + storage. This is a furnished rental.