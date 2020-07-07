19950 Sherman Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Very bright, beautiful upgraded 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths tri-level townhome. Spacious layout with 2 balconies. Master room with walk-in closet. Freshly painted and new carpet. The family room has beautiful dark mahogany wooden floor with marble flooring in the formal dinning room. Cuddle up in front of the Fireplace on those cold nights. Attached 2 car garage and in-unit connections for washer and dryer. Convenient location, across from Middle school, near shopping, dinning, entertainment and close to all major freeways. Community Pool and Spa right outside the unit to enjoy your summer days. Earthquake insurance, water and trash is included in the HOA dues. This home is a must see.