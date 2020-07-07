All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:23 PM

19950 Sherman Way

19950 Sherman Way · No Longer Available
Location

19950 Sherman Way, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Very bright, beautiful upgraded 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths tri-level townhome. Spacious layout with 2 balconies. Master room with walk-in closet. Freshly painted and new carpet. The family room has beautiful dark mahogany wooden floor with marble flooring in the formal dinning room. Cuddle up in front of the Fireplace on those cold nights. Attached 2 car garage and in-unit connections for washer and dryer. Convenient location, across from Middle school, near shopping, dinning, entertainment and close to all major freeways. Community Pool and Spa right outside the unit to enjoy your summer days. Earthquake insurance, water and trash is included in the HOA dues. This home is a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19950 Sherman Way have any available units?
19950 Sherman Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19950 Sherman Way have?
Some of 19950 Sherman Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19950 Sherman Way currently offering any rent specials?
19950 Sherman Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19950 Sherman Way pet-friendly?
No, 19950 Sherman Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19950 Sherman Way offer parking?
Yes, 19950 Sherman Way offers parking.
Does 19950 Sherman Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19950 Sherman Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19950 Sherman Way have a pool?
Yes, 19950 Sherman Way has a pool.
Does 19950 Sherman Way have accessible units?
No, 19950 Sherman Way does not have accessible units.
Does 19950 Sherman Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19950 Sherman Way has units with dishwashers.

