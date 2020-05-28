1993 Mount Shasta Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated pool air conditioning tennis court

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

This beautifully remodeled townhouse located in the desirable community known as The Gardens. This unit offers 2 master bedrooms, located upstairs each with their own private updated bathrooms. There is plenty of storages and closet space. The downstairs dinning and kitchen area opens up to a spacious patio which is perfect for entertaining. There are many upgrades which include a built in hutch, new laminate flooring, double pane windows and slide, new kitchen cabinets and pull out drawers.This unit has HVAC system. For your relaxation, enjoy the community pool and tennis courts in this resort style community with plenty of dinning options and shopping near by.