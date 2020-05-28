All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1993 Mount Shasta Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1993 Mount Shasta Drive
Last updated March 25 2020 at 4:44 PM

1993 Mount Shasta Drive

1993 Mount Shasta Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1993 Mount Shasta Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90732
Northwest San Pedro

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
This beautifully remodeled townhouse located in the desirable community known as The Gardens. This unit offers 2 master bedrooms, located upstairs each with their own private updated bathrooms. There is plenty of storages and closet space. The downstairs dinning and kitchen area opens up to a spacious patio which is perfect for entertaining. There are many upgrades which include a built in hutch, new laminate flooring, double pane windows and slide, new kitchen cabinets and pull out drawers.This unit has HVAC system. For your relaxation, enjoy the community pool and tennis courts in this resort style community with plenty of dinning options and shopping near by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1993 Mount Shasta Drive have any available units?
1993 Mount Shasta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1993 Mount Shasta Drive have?
Some of 1993 Mount Shasta Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1993 Mount Shasta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1993 Mount Shasta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1993 Mount Shasta Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1993 Mount Shasta Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1993 Mount Shasta Drive offer parking?
No, 1993 Mount Shasta Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1993 Mount Shasta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1993 Mount Shasta Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1993 Mount Shasta Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1993 Mount Shasta Drive has a pool.
Does 1993 Mount Shasta Drive have accessible units?
No, 1993 Mount Shasta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1993 Mount Shasta Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1993 Mount Shasta Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belasera at Sherman Way
19145 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Clarington Court
3475 Clarington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy
Los Angeles, CA 90710
The Flats on Addison
14340 and 14350 Addison St
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Los Feliz Summit Apartments
3901 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Atelier
801 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Skyline Terrace Apartments
930 Figueroa Ter
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Mariposa on 3rd
269 Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College