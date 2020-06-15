All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 25 2019 at 6:09 AM

19924 Hatton Street

19924 Hatton Street · No Longer Available
Location

19924 Hatton Street, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Immaculate Winnetka showcase! Remodel and updating complete! You will love this property from the moment you drive up and see the fantastic curb appeal with cozy front porch and sitting area! Property has fresh interior paint, updated bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, gleaming wood flooring, new tile in the kitchen, bathrooms and separate indoor laundry room. This is a bright cheerful home with plenty of windows allowing the natural light to cascade inside. Large living room with beautiful hardwood floors & fireplace. The formal dining area features views of the backyard. There are 3 large bedrooms with ample closet and storage space all with ceiling fans and direct access into a bathroom. The large rear yard is perfect for entertaining with a covered patio, kumquat, fig & orange fruit trees and a large open area for kids to play! Other amenities include central heating and air conditioning, smooth ceilings throughout, dual paned windows and a double attached garage. Owner will consider small pet with deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19924 Hatton Street have any available units?
19924 Hatton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19924 Hatton Street have?
Some of 19924 Hatton Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19924 Hatton Street currently offering any rent specials?
19924 Hatton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19924 Hatton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 19924 Hatton Street is pet friendly.
Does 19924 Hatton Street offer parking?
Yes, 19924 Hatton Street offers parking.
Does 19924 Hatton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19924 Hatton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19924 Hatton Street have a pool?
No, 19924 Hatton Street does not have a pool.
Does 19924 Hatton Street have accessible units?
No, 19924 Hatton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19924 Hatton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19924 Hatton Street has units with dishwashers.
