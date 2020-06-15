19924 Hatton Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Immaculate Winnetka showcase! Remodel and updating complete! You will love this property from the moment you drive up and see the fantastic curb appeal with cozy front porch and sitting area! Property has fresh interior paint, updated bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, gleaming wood flooring, new tile in the kitchen, bathrooms and separate indoor laundry room. This is a bright cheerful home with plenty of windows allowing the natural light to cascade inside. Large living room with beautiful hardwood floors & fireplace. The formal dining area features views of the backyard. There are 3 large bedrooms with ample closet and storage space all with ceiling fans and direct access into a bathroom. The large rear yard is perfect for entertaining with a covered patio, kumquat, fig & orange fruit trees and a large open area for kids to play! Other amenities include central heating and air conditioning, smooth ceilings throughout, dual paned windows and a double attached garage. Owner will consider small pet with deposit.