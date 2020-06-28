All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

19915 Kittridge St

19915 Kittridge Street · No Longer Available
Location

19915 Kittridge Street, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
19915 Kittridge St Available 10/12/19 Single story 3 bed, 1 bath home in Canoga Park - 3 bed, 1 bathroom adorable home in Canoga Park. Charm of an older home but nicely upgraded with fresh paint, newer carpet, blinds, etc. Central AC and heat. Detached 2 car garage. This property is on a large lot with a big covered patio area and spacious rear yard. Gardener service provided. Washer, dryer and fridge can be provided for tenants. Strong credit and income required. No smoking. Well behaved pet will be considered with increased deposit. Available October 15th.

(RLNE5169600)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19915 Kittridge St have any available units?
19915 Kittridge St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19915 Kittridge St have?
Some of 19915 Kittridge St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19915 Kittridge St currently offering any rent specials?
19915 Kittridge St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19915 Kittridge St pet-friendly?
Yes, 19915 Kittridge St is pet friendly.
Does 19915 Kittridge St offer parking?
Yes, 19915 Kittridge St offers parking.
Does 19915 Kittridge St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19915 Kittridge St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19915 Kittridge St have a pool?
No, 19915 Kittridge St does not have a pool.
Does 19915 Kittridge St have accessible units?
No, 19915 Kittridge St does not have accessible units.
Does 19915 Kittridge St have units with dishwashers?
No, 19915 Kittridge St does not have units with dishwashers.
