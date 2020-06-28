Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

19915 Kittridge St Available 10/12/19 Single story 3 bed, 1 bath home in Canoga Park - 3 bed, 1 bathroom adorable home in Canoga Park. Charm of an older home but nicely upgraded with fresh paint, newer carpet, blinds, etc. Central AC and heat. Detached 2 car garage. This property is on a large lot with a big covered patio area and spacious rear yard. Gardener service provided. Washer, dryer and fridge can be provided for tenants. Strong credit and income required. No smoking. Well behaved pet will be considered with increased deposit. Available October 15th.



(RLNE5169600)