Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Located 2.6 miles from San Mateo Event Center, Quiet, Well-Lit 1Br/1Ba Duplex Unit with Large Private Garden San Mateo.

This home includes furniture, 1 bedroom, a living room with a TV and formal dinning area and a garage.

All appliances are included (fridge,stove,washer & dryer).

All utilities/wifi are included. Except Cable.

The nearest airport is San Francisco International Airport, 3.7 miles from the property.

Short term or long term lease.

Available November 1st, 2018.