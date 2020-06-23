19845 Hatton Street

Amenities

walk in closets fireplace

Come see this beautiful home located on cul de sac and a quiet street. As you approach the property, you ll immediately notice the stunning curb appeal. Once you go inside, you ll fall in love with the light and bright living room with high ceilings. Next to the living is a formal dinning room. Kitchen is spacious enough to cook for those large gatherings and family room with fireplace is perfect for those cozy nights. You also have one bedroom and full bathroom downstairs. Upstairs you have 3 really good size bedrooms, including the massive master bedroom 2 vanities, shower, tub and a walk in closet. The backyard is perfect for those get togethers or just to relax. Come see this today!



Tenant to pay: water, power, trash, maintenance