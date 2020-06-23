All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 19845 Hatton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
19845 Hatton Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

19845 Hatton Street

19845 W Hatton St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Winnetka
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

19845 W Hatton St, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Come see this beautiful home located on cul de sac and a quiet street. As you approach the property, you ll immediately notice the stunning curb appeal. Once you go inside, you ll fall in love with the light and bright living room with high ceilings. Next to the living is a formal dinning room. Kitchen is spacious enough to cook for those large gatherings and family room with fireplace is perfect for those cozy nights. You also have one bedroom and full bathroom downstairs. Upstairs you have 3 really good size bedrooms, including the massive master bedroom 2 vanities, shower, tub and a walk in closet. The backyard is perfect for those get togethers or just to relax. Come see this today!

Tenant to pay: water, power, trash, maintenance

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19845 Hatton Street have any available units?
19845 Hatton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 19845 Hatton Street currently offering any rent specials?
19845 Hatton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19845 Hatton Street pet-friendly?
No, 19845 Hatton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19845 Hatton Street offer parking?
No, 19845 Hatton Street does not offer parking.
Does 19845 Hatton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19845 Hatton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19845 Hatton Street have a pool?
No, 19845 Hatton Street does not have a pool.
Does 19845 Hatton Street have accessible units?
No, 19845 Hatton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19845 Hatton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 19845 Hatton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19845 Hatton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 19845 Hatton Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Move Cross Country
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts at the Security Building
510 S Spring St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
The Summit Apartments
7266 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Gallery at NoHo
5416 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Ten Thousand
10000 Santa Monica Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90067
THE LP by CLG
349 S La Fayette Park Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90057
The Verandas
21535 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304
San Fernando Building Lofts
400 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College