All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 19832 Turtle Springs Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
19832 Turtle Springs Way
Last updated January 17 2020 at 5:57 PM

19832 Turtle Springs Way

19832 Turtle Springs Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

19832 Turtle Springs Way, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
One of the most Highly Coveted floor plans in the Prestigious "Porter Ranch Estates" 24-hour Guard Gated Community. Truly Unique 4 Bed+3 Bath home with an Open Floor Plan, Cathedral Ceilings & Tons of Natural Light; Newer Kitchen finished with Custom Cabinetry, Granite Counters & Stainless Steel appliances; Recently Updated Main Level (1st-Floor) Bed/Bath with Seamless Glass Shower & Subway Tile. The Huge Double-Door Master Suite offers a Private Balcony overlooking the Pool/Spa, Dual Sinks, Separate Shower/Jacuzzi Tub and Walk-In Closet. Two other Bedrooms complete the 2nd floor. If you prefer a Private Pool/Spa experience without onlookers, this home is one of the few in the area that offers such. Grab your favorite book and maybe a cocktail for some outdoor relaxation! However, if you need to get the kids out of the house or leave yourself, this highly secured and resort style community offers SO many amenities including... Two Pools/Spa (one solely for kids), a Full Basketball Court with Awesome Valley Views, Six (yes 6) Lighted Tennis Courts, Sand Volleyball Court, Children's Playground and a Huge Grassy area for "Tag" Football or Soccer. Hardwood Floors, Brand New Carpet, Separate Dining Area - Living Room, Fireplace, 2-Car Garage (w/add'l 2-Car Driveway) and W/D Room complete this home. If you're in the market to lease a home that "feels like home," here it is!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19832 Turtle Springs Way have any available units?
19832 Turtle Springs Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19832 Turtle Springs Way have?
Some of 19832 Turtle Springs Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19832 Turtle Springs Way currently offering any rent specials?
19832 Turtle Springs Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19832 Turtle Springs Way pet-friendly?
No, 19832 Turtle Springs Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19832 Turtle Springs Way offer parking?
Yes, 19832 Turtle Springs Way offers parking.
Does 19832 Turtle Springs Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19832 Turtle Springs Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19832 Turtle Springs Way have a pool?
Yes, 19832 Turtle Springs Way has a pool.
Does 19832 Turtle Springs Way have accessible units?
No, 19832 Turtle Springs Way does not have accessible units.
Does 19832 Turtle Springs Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 19832 Turtle Springs Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

7950 West Sunset
7950 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Canvas LA
138 N Beaudry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Vista Paradiso
11805 Laurelwood Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Sunset Barrington Gardens
233 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Club Marina
12435 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
APEX. The One.
900 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Avalon Wilshire
5115 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College