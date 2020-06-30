19832 Turtle Springs Way

Amenities

One of the most Highly Coveted floor plans in the Prestigious "Porter Ranch Estates" 24-hour Guard Gated Community. Truly Unique 4 Bed+3 Bath home with an Open Floor Plan, Cathedral Ceilings & Tons of Natural Light; Newer Kitchen finished with Custom Cabinetry, Granite Counters & Stainless Steel appliances; Recently Updated Main Level (1st-Floor) Bed/Bath with Seamless Glass Shower & Subway Tile. The Huge Double-Door Master Suite offers a Private Balcony overlooking the Pool/Spa, Dual Sinks, Separate Shower/Jacuzzi Tub and Walk-In Closet. Two other Bedrooms complete the 2nd floor. If you prefer a Private Pool/Spa experience without onlookers, this home is one of the few in the area that offers such. Grab your favorite book and maybe a cocktail for some outdoor relaxation! However, if you need to get the kids out of the house or leave yourself, this highly secured and resort style community offers SO many amenities including... Two Pools/Spa (one solely for kids), a Full Basketball Court with Awesome Valley Views, Six (yes 6) Lighted Tennis Courts, Sand Volleyball Court, Children's Playground and a Huge Grassy area for "Tag" Football or Soccer. Hardwood Floors, Brand New Carpet, Separate Dining Area - Living Room, Fireplace, 2-Car Garage (w/add'l 2-Car Driveway) and W/D Room complete this home. If you're in the market to lease a home that "feels like home," here it is!