Los Angeles, CA
19714 Stagg Street
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

19714 Stagg Street

19714 Stagg Street · No Longer Available
Location

19714 Stagg Street, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Large Winnetka Pool/SPA Home--5bed/3bath 2550 SQ FT Washer/dryer/refrigerator inc. Pets OK! -

Spacious Winnetka home located in a nice neighborhood. Rare 5 bedrooms! Large step-down living room with soaring ceilings and brick fireplace. In addition, there is a family room with a pool view that is open to the kitchen

Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets, refrigerator, dishwasher new stainless steel microwave and new stainless oven/stove Custom tile kitchen backsplash and stainless steel refrigerator

Upstairs are two unbelievably large master suites. One bedroom downstairs with private bath.

This amazing home also offers:

**Central AC/HEAT
**Attached Garage
**Bedrooms with lots of closet space
**Sparkling Pool and Spa
**Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator included
**Family room and kitchen with recessed lighting
**Large dining area in the living room
**Shown by appointment only

Text Tracy for a showing appointment (818) 625-2465 REAL ESTATE LICENSE NUMBER BRE#00876353

We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws.

(RLNE5082891)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19714 Stagg Street have any available units?
19714 Stagg Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19714 Stagg Street have?
Some of 19714 Stagg Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19714 Stagg Street currently offering any rent specials?
19714 Stagg Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19714 Stagg Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 19714 Stagg Street is pet friendly.
Does 19714 Stagg Street offer parking?
Yes, 19714 Stagg Street offers parking.
Does 19714 Stagg Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19714 Stagg Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19714 Stagg Street have a pool?
Yes, 19714 Stagg Street has a pool.
Does 19714 Stagg Street have accessible units?
No, 19714 Stagg Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19714 Stagg Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19714 Stagg Street has units with dishwashers.
