19714 Stagg Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Large Winnetka Pool/SPA Home--5bed/3bath 2550 SQ FT Washer/dryer/refrigerator inc. Pets OK! -



Spacious Winnetka home located in a nice neighborhood. Rare 5 bedrooms! Large step-down living room with soaring ceilings and brick fireplace. In addition, there is a family room with a pool view that is open to the kitchen



Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets, refrigerator, dishwasher new stainless steel microwave and new stainless oven/stove Custom tile kitchen backsplash and stainless steel refrigerator



Upstairs are two unbelievably large master suites. One bedroom downstairs with private bath.



This amazing home also offers:



**Central AC/HEAT

**Attached Garage

**Bedrooms with lots of closet space

**Sparkling Pool and Spa

**Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator included

**Family room and kitchen with recessed lighting

**Large dining area in the living room

**Shown by appointment only



Text Tracy for a showing appointment (818) 625-2465 REAL ESTATE LICENSE NUMBER BRE#00876353



