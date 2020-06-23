19714 Stagg Street

Amenities
Large Winnetka Pool/SPA Home--5bed/3bath 2550 SQ FT Washer/dryer/refrigerator inc. Pets OK! -
Spacious Winnetka home located in a nice neighborhood. Rare 5 bedrooms! Large step-down living room with soaring ceilings and brick fireplace. In addition, there is a family room with a pool view that is open to the kitchen
Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets, refrigerator, dishwasher new stainless steel microwave and new stainless oven/stove Custom tile kitchen backsplash and stainless steel refrigerator
Upstairs are two unbelievably large master suites. One bedroom downstairs with private bath.
This amazing home also offers:
**Central AC/HEAT
**Attached Garage
**Bedrooms with lots of closet space
**Sparkling Pool and Spa
**Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator included
**Family room and kitchen with recessed lighting
**Large dining area in the living room
**Shown by appointment only
Text Tracy for a showing appointment (818) 625-2465 REAL ESTATE LICENSE NUMBER BRE#00876353
