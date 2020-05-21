All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 12 2020 at 2:25 PM

1964 VESTAL Avenue

1964 Vestal Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1964 Vestal Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Perfectly situated in the hills of Elysian Heights is this gorgeous upper level 2 bed , 1 bath home remodeled to perfection. The open floor plan features a living room and dining area with a built-in TV and vaulted ceilings that flow seamlessly with the cooks kitchen complete with stone countertops and stainless steel appliances. The impeccably appointed zen bathroom features a large stand alone rain shower and a clawfoot bathtub. The space is flooded with natural light and embraces an indoor/outdoor lifestyle thanks to three separate large outdoor patios perfect for relaxing and entertaining with views of echo park and the DTLA skyline. Additional highlights include recessed LED lighting, white oak hardwood floors, on-site washer & dryer, off-street parking for two cars, and full nest smart home system. All of this on a tranquil street just a couple of minutes from some of the best dining and shopping that Echo Park & Silver Lake have to offer. Available furnished or Unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1964 VESTAL Avenue have any available units?
1964 VESTAL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1964 VESTAL Avenue have?
Some of 1964 VESTAL Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1964 VESTAL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1964 VESTAL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1964 VESTAL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1964 VESTAL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1964 VESTAL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1964 VESTAL Avenue offers parking.
Does 1964 VESTAL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1964 VESTAL Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1964 VESTAL Avenue have a pool?
No, 1964 VESTAL Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1964 VESTAL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1964 VESTAL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1964 VESTAL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1964 VESTAL Avenue has units with dishwashers.

