1964 VESTAL Avenue

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Perfectly situated in the hills of Elysian Heights is this gorgeous upper level 2 bed , 1 bath home remodeled to perfection. The open floor plan features a living room and dining area with a built-in TV and vaulted ceilings that flow seamlessly with the cooks kitchen complete with stone countertops and stainless steel appliances. The impeccably appointed zen bathroom features a large stand alone rain shower and a clawfoot bathtub. The space is flooded with natural light and embraces an indoor/outdoor lifestyle thanks to three separate large outdoor patios perfect for relaxing and entertaining with views of echo park and the DTLA skyline. Additional highlights include recessed LED lighting, white oak hardwood floors, on-site washer & dryer, off-street parking for two cars, and full nest smart home system. All of this on a tranquil street just a couple of minutes from some of the best dining and shopping that Echo Park & Silver Lake have to offer. Available furnished or Unfurnished.