1962 W 22nd St
Last updated May 26 2019 at 1:35 PM

1962 W 22nd St

1962 West 22nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1962 West 22nd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90018
Congress North

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c0eb86003f ---- Don\'t miss this Charming Apartment near Historic West Adams. Convenient to USC, Exposition Park Museums and the Staples Center. A quick hop on the 10 makes getting to the DTLA, or the beach a snap. Come home to a spacious newly renovated unit with a sunny kitchen with custom lighting, top of the line cabinetry, countertops, new appliances and hardware. Enjoy hardwood floors throughout, nice closets, and lots of natural light. The bedrooms are generous and the bathrooms have been remodeled. Come check out this one soon as it won\'t last long! Call 424.400.7010 to schedule a viewing today! KEY FEATURES: Newly renovated Pet-friendly Large windows/natural light tons of storage space Air Conditioning LEASE TERMS: 1 Year Lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1962 W 22nd St have any available units?
1962 W 22nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1962 W 22nd St have?
Some of 1962 W 22nd St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1962 W 22nd St currently offering any rent specials?
1962 W 22nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1962 W 22nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1962 W 22nd St is pet friendly.
Does 1962 W 22nd St offer parking?
No, 1962 W 22nd St does not offer parking.
Does 1962 W 22nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1962 W 22nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1962 W 22nd St have a pool?
No, 1962 W 22nd St does not have a pool.
Does 1962 W 22nd St have accessible units?
No, 1962 W 22nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 1962 W 22nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1962 W 22nd St does not have units with dishwashers.

