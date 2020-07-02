1962 W 22nd St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c0eb86003f ---- Don\'t miss this Charming Apartment near Historic West Adams. Convenient to USC, Exposition Park Museums and the Staples Center. A quick hop on the 10 makes getting to the DTLA, or the beach a snap. Come home to a spacious newly renovated unit with a sunny kitchen with custom lighting, top of the line cabinetry, countertops, new appliances and hardware. Enjoy hardwood floors throughout, nice closets, and lots of natural light. The bedrooms are generous and the bathrooms have been remodeled. Come check out this one soon as it won\'t last long! Call 424.400.7010 to schedule a viewing today! KEY FEATURES: Newly renovated Pet-friendly Large windows/natural light tons of storage space Air Conditioning LEASE TERMS: 1 Year Lease