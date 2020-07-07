1961 DE MILLE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished ice maker microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub media room

FULLY FURNISHED TURN-KEY AND AVAILABLE FOR SHORT TERM RENTALS. Beautiful architectural home with stunning 180 degree views from downtown to the ocean. This home has 6 substantial bedrooms, one being an amazing master suite, an office/den/maid's quarters, 5 luxurious bathrooms, inspiring dining area, media room, four fireplaces, pool, spa and a three car garage. So centrally located. Elevate your senses, stir your emotions and allow yourself to experience this incredible residence tucked behind the highly desirable gates of the exclusive Laughlin Park Community. The main level has an open floor plan with a large living room and kitchen featuring soaring ceilings, great light, a skywalk, walls of glass with the floor to ceiling windows and pocket sliding doors for an indoor outdoor feel that overlooks all of L.A. The Chef's kitchen has a double refrigerator, double sink, a walk in pantry, simply put, a chef's dream that is perfect for the Hollywood entertainer.