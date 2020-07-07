All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 26 2019 at 10:10 AM

1961 DE MILLE Drive

1961 De Mille Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1961 De Mille Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
media room
ice maker
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
FULLY FURNISHED TURN-KEY AND AVAILABLE FOR SHORT TERM RENTALS. Beautiful architectural home with stunning 180 degree views from downtown to the ocean. This home has 6 substantial bedrooms, one being an amazing master suite, an office/den/maid's quarters, 5 luxurious bathrooms, inspiring dining area, media room, four fireplaces, pool, spa and a three car garage. So centrally located. Elevate your senses, stir your emotions and allow yourself to experience this incredible residence tucked behind the highly desirable gates of the exclusive Laughlin Park Community. The main level has an open floor plan with a large living room and kitchen featuring soaring ceilings, great light, a skywalk, walls of glass with the floor to ceiling windows and pocket sliding doors for an indoor outdoor feel that overlooks all of L.A. The Chef's kitchen has a double refrigerator, double sink, a walk in pantry, simply put, a chef's dream that is perfect for the Hollywood entertainer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1961 DE MILLE Drive have any available units?
1961 DE MILLE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1961 DE MILLE Drive have?
Some of 1961 DE MILLE Drive's amenities include garage, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1961 DE MILLE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1961 DE MILLE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1961 DE MILLE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1961 DE MILLE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1961 DE MILLE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1961 DE MILLE Drive offers parking.
Does 1961 DE MILLE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1961 DE MILLE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1961 DE MILLE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1961 DE MILLE Drive has a pool.
Does 1961 DE MILLE Drive have accessible units?
No, 1961 DE MILLE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1961 DE MILLE Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1961 DE MILLE Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

