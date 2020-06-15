19532 Hartland St.

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom home with a Pool - Inviting home with pool, wide open floor plan, and a ton of windows allowing natural light to flood the property. White picket fenced front yard welcomes you into this nice traditional ranch style house that has been expanded. The living room and addition has a wall of windows beckoning you out to the relaxing backyard with large pool just in time for summer. Three good sized bedrooms. Entire house has quality laminate wood flooring. Nice neighborhood close to schools, goods, and services.



(RLNE4915129)