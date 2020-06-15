All apartments in Los Angeles
19532 Hartland St.
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:55 AM

19532 Hartland St.

19532 Hartland Street · (310) 400-6148
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19532 Hartland Street, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom home with a Pool - Inviting home with pool, wide open floor plan, and a ton of windows allowing natural light to flood the property. White picket fenced front yard welcomes you into this nice traditional ranch style house that has been expanded. The living room and addition has a wall of windows beckoning you out to the relaxing backyard with large pool just in time for summer. Three good sized bedrooms. Entire house has quality laminate wood flooring. Nice neighborhood close to schools, goods, and services.

(RLNE4915129)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19532 Hartland St. have any available units?
19532 Hartland St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 19532 Hartland St. currently offering any rent specials?
19532 Hartland St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19532 Hartland St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 19532 Hartland St. is pet friendly.
Does 19532 Hartland St. offer parking?
No, 19532 Hartland St. does not offer parking.
Does 19532 Hartland St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19532 Hartland St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19532 Hartland St. have a pool?
Yes, 19532 Hartland St. has a pool.
Does 19532 Hartland St. have accessible units?
No, 19532 Hartland St. does not have accessible units.
Does 19532 Hartland St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 19532 Hartland St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19532 Hartland St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 19532 Hartland St. does not have units with air conditioning.
