Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace range

Newly renovated, this single story home features 3 bedrooms + 3 baths, a spacious + light-filled living room with a cozy fireplace, and a kitchen with a walk-in pantry and laundry area. A 2-car covered and secured parking garage is conveniently located beside the kitchen. The backyard features tons of space for entertainment, relaxation, and play. A must see!