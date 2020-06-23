All apartments in Los Angeles
1938 Bonsallo Avenue

Location

1938 Bonsallo Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90007
Congress North

Amenities

clubhouse
Enter this amazing 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment unit ready to move in. Historic Building near Downtown Los Angeles. Minutes away from USC, University Park, Staples Center, LA Live, Museums, Shops, Clubs, Bars, Lounges and Dining in Downtown Los Angeles, Mount St Mary's University, Banc of California Stadium and the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Easy access to the 10 and 110 Freeways. Beautiful kitchen and bathroom. Contemporary living with natural light coming in through the windows. Bedroom is spacious with a spacious Great location at an affordable price. No pets allowed and no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1938 Bonsallo Avenue have any available units?
1938 Bonsallo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1938 Bonsallo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1938 Bonsallo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1938 Bonsallo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1938 Bonsallo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1938 Bonsallo Avenue offer parking?
No, 1938 Bonsallo Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1938 Bonsallo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1938 Bonsallo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1938 Bonsallo Avenue have a pool?
No, 1938 Bonsallo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1938 Bonsallo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1938 Bonsallo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1938 Bonsallo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1938 Bonsallo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1938 Bonsallo Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1938 Bonsallo Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
