1938 Bonsallo Avenue

Amenities

clubhouse

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse

Enter this amazing 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment unit ready to move in. Historic Building near Downtown Los Angeles. Minutes away from USC, University Park, Staples Center, LA Live, Museums, Shops, Clubs, Bars, Lounges and Dining in Downtown Los Angeles, Mount St Mary's University, Banc of California Stadium and the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Easy access to the 10 and 110 Freeways. Beautiful kitchen and bathroom. Contemporary living with natural light coming in through the windows. Bedroom is spacious with a spacious Great location at an affordable price. No pets allowed and no smoking.