Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking gym pool some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool

Studio apartment within a 4 unit building includes a pool, gated parking and a balcony.



Spacious studio within walking distance to a beautiful shopping center with access to Smart and Final, LA Fitness, CVS and other various stores. Adjacent to Beverly wood, 5 minutes away from Beverly hills.



To schedule an appointment please contact Rene 323-559-2050



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=12381295



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5005513)