Last updated September 10 2019 at 8:41 PM

1935 Corinth Avenue

1935 Corinth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1935 Corinth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

Spacious modern 2 Bed. + 2.5 Bath Townhouse with laminate floors, small outdoor patio, kitchen comes with granite countertops, gas stove, dishwasher & refrigerator, there are washer & dryer hookups and a 2 car garage directly below the unit. Great location close to Westwood, Santa Monica, 405 & 10 Freeways, walking distance to cafes, shopping and sushi restaurants on Sawtelle Ave. & Olympic.

BEWARE OF SCAMS: any listings for this property with a phone number other than in this ad are fraudulent advertisement! The property is managed by RST & assoc. 310-479-2565, we only accept money at our office.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1935 Corinth Avenue have any available units?
1935 Corinth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1935 Corinth Avenue have?
Some of 1935 Corinth Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1935 Corinth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1935 Corinth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1935 Corinth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1935 Corinth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1935 Corinth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1935 Corinth Avenue offers parking.
Does 1935 Corinth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1935 Corinth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1935 Corinth Avenue have a pool?
No, 1935 Corinth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1935 Corinth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1935 Corinth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1935 Corinth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1935 Corinth Avenue has units with dishwashers.
