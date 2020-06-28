1935 Corinth Avenue

Amenities

Spacious modern 2 Bed. + 2.5 Bath Townhouse with laminate floors, small outdoor patio, kitchen comes with granite countertops, gas stove, dishwasher & refrigerator, there are washer & dryer hookups and a 2 car garage directly below the unit. Great location close to Westwood, Santa Monica, 405 & 10 Freeways, walking distance to cafes, shopping and sushi restaurants on Sawtelle Ave. & Olympic.



BEWARE OF SCAMS: any listings for this property with a phone number other than in this ad are fraudulent advertisement! The property is managed by RST & assoc. 310-479-2565, we only accept money at our office.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.