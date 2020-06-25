All apartments in Los Angeles
19314 Valerio Street
19314 Valerio Street

19314 Valerio Street · No Longer Available
Location

19314 Valerio Street, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 story back unit in Reseda.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19314 Valerio Street have any available units?
19314 Valerio Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 19314 Valerio Street currently offering any rent specials?
19314 Valerio Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19314 Valerio Street pet-friendly?
No, 19314 Valerio Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19314 Valerio Street offer parking?
No, 19314 Valerio Street does not offer parking.
Does 19314 Valerio Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19314 Valerio Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19314 Valerio Street have a pool?
No, 19314 Valerio Street does not have a pool.
Does 19314 Valerio Street have accessible units?
No, 19314 Valerio Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19314 Valerio Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 19314 Valerio Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19314 Valerio Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 19314 Valerio Street does not have units with air conditioning.
