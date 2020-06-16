19236 Stare Street

Amenities

Single-story, customized home in prestigious Buckingham Estates FOR LEASE! Amenities include: great floorplan w/3BR + 3.5BA + over 4300 SQF of living space; living room w/fireplace + vaulted ceilings w/exposed wood-beams; oversized family room w/fireplace + built-in bar (ideal for entertaining + dinner parties); formal dining room w/traditional coffered ceilings; breakfast room overlooking the backyard; stunning, gourmet kitchen w/ample counter + cupboard space, featuring large center island, granite countertops + stainless steel appliances (stove, double ovens, refrigerator, wine fridge + dishwasher); master suite w/walk-in closet + full bath featuring double sinks + soaking tub; bonus room w/double door entry can be used as 4th bedroom, game room, office + more!; huge laundry room w/washer + dryer hook-ups; this home offers carpet, stone + hardwood flooring; central heat + air; dual pane windows; skylights + recessed lighting thru-out; wired for security system; mature landscaping + beautifully manicured lawns adorn the front + backyards; 2 spacious, covered patios + large brick firepit (great for gatherings + pool parties); solar heated pool + spa; enjoy the atrium + fountain when in need of peace + quiet; gardening + pool service provided; oversized, 2 car garage w/auto opener + driveway for parking; 1 cat or small dog considered w/owners approval. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597.