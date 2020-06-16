All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 19236 Stare Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
19236 Stare Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

19236 Stare Street

19236 Stare Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Northridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

19236 Stare Street, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Single-story, customized home in prestigious Buckingham Estates FOR LEASE! Amenities include: great floorplan w/3BR + 3.5BA + over 4300 SQF of living space; living room w/fireplace + vaulted ceilings w/exposed wood-beams; oversized family room w/fireplace + built-in bar (ideal for entertaining + dinner parties); formal dining room w/traditional coffered ceilings; breakfast room overlooking the backyard; stunning, gourmet kitchen w/ample counter + cupboard space, featuring large center island, granite countertops + stainless steel appliances (stove, double ovens, refrigerator, wine fridge + dishwasher); master suite w/walk-in closet + full bath featuring double sinks + soaking tub; bonus room w/double door entry can be used as 4th bedroom, game room, office + more!; huge laundry room w/washer + dryer hook-ups; this home offers carpet, stone + hardwood flooring; central heat + air; dual pane windows; skylights + recessed lighting thru-out; wired for security system; mature landscaping + beautifully manicured lawns adorn the front + backyards; 2 spacious, covered patios + large brick firepit (great for gatherings + pool parties); solar heated pool + spa; enjoy the atrium + fountain when in need of peace + quiet; gardening + pool service provided; oversized, 2 car garage w/auto opener + driveway for parking; 1 cat or small dog considered w/owners approval. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19236 Stare Street have any available units?
19236 Stare Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19236 Stare Street have?
Some of 19236 Stare Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19236 Stare Street currently offering any rent specials?
19236 Stare Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19236 Stare Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 19236 Stare Street is pet friendly.
Does 19236 Stare Street offer parking?
Yes, 19236 Stare Street does offer parking.
Does 19236 Stare Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19236 Stare Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19236 Stare Street have a pool?
Yes, 19236 Stare Street has a pool.
Does 19236 Stare Street have accessible units?
No, 19236 Stare Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19236 Stare Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19236 Stare Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1111 Wilshire
1111 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
sunset vine
1555 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Vela on Ox
21221 W Oxnard St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The Lofts at NoHo Commons
11136 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Tilden Oaks
4620 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Avana North Hollywood
11201 Otsego St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Versailles Koreatown
918 S Oxford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90731

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College