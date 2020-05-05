1920 Purdue Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Large Luxury Tri-level Townhouse



Large Luxury Tri-level Townhouse with a private sunroof terrace in an amazing location. The beautiful building leads into the sophisticated private unit with the grand living room, double high ceilings, fire place, recessed lightings, access to the courtyard, and direct access to the private parking garage with storage. Gorgeous finishes include open floor, gourmet kitchen with nice counters, cabinets, stainless Viking appliances, big center Island attached to a Breakfast Nook, & dark hardwood floor throughout. The master bedroom offers a walk in closet, full bathroom with a charming fire place. The second bedroom offers a spacious closet with full bath. The third bedroom has the bath next to it. All units are on the top floor near to the laundry area. Central A/C, Heater, wired for internet access, a central vacuum system.

Near Shops, Restaurants, Beach, Beverly Hills, UCLA , Freeways, and places of entertainment. A must see!

