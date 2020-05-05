All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1920 Purdue Ave
Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:34 AM

1920 Purdue Ave

1920 Purdue Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1920 Purdue Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Large Luxury Tri-level Townhouse - Property Id: 112495

Large Luxury Tri-level Townhouse with a private sunroof terrace in an amazing location. The beautiful building leads into the sophisticated private unit with the grand living room, double high ceilings, fire place, recessed lightings, access to the courtyard, and direct access to the private parking garage with storage. Gorgeous finishes include open floor, gourmet kitchen with nice counters, cabinets, stainless Viking appliances, big center Island attached to a Breakfast Nook, & dark hardwood floor throughout. The master bedroom offers a walk in closet, full bathroom with a charming fire place. The second bedroom offers a spacious closet with full bath. The third bedroom has the bath next to it. All units are on the top floor near to the laundry area. Central A/C, Heater, wired for internet access, a central vacuum system.
Near Shops, Restaurants, Beach, Beverly Hills, UCLA , Freeways, and places of entertainment. A must see!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1920 Purdue Ave have any available units?
1920 Purdue Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1920 Purdue Ave have?
Some of 1920 Purdue Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1920 Purdue Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1920 Purdue Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1920 Purdue Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1920 Purdue Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1920 Purdue Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1920 Purdue Ave offers parking.
Does 1920 Purdue Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1920 Purdue Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1920 Purdue Ave have a pool?
No, 1920 Purdue Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1920 Purdue Ave have accessible units?
No, 1920 Purdue Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1920 Purdue Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1920 Purdue Ave has units with dishwashers.
