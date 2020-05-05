1920 Purdue Ave

Amenities
Large Luxury Tri-level Townhouse - Property Id: 112495
Large Luxury Tri-level Townhouse with a private sunroof terrace in an amazing location. The beautiful building leads into the sophisticated private unit with the grand living room, double high ceilings, fire place, recessed lightings, access to the courtyard, and direct access to the private parking garage with storage. Gorgeous finishes include open floor, gourmet kitchen with nice counters, cabinets, stainless Viking appliances, big center Island attached to a Breakfast Nook, & dark hardwood floor throughout. The master bedroom offers a walk in closet, full bathroom with a charming fire place. The second bedroom offers a spacious closet with full bath. The third bedroom has the bath next to it. All units are on the top floor near to the laundry area. Central A/C, Heater, wired for internet access, a central vacuum system.
Near Shops, Restaurants, Beach, Beverly Hills, UCLA , Freeways, and places of entertainment. A must see!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/112495
Property Id 112495
(RLNE4876445)