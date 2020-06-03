All apartments in Los Angeles
19163 Olympia Street

19163 Olympia Street
Location

19163 Olympia Street, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Northridge

Amenities

pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
pool
Welcome to this gorgeous two-story home in the Baton Rogue Estates. This home is situated in one of the most sought out school districts in Los Angeles for all grade levels. This spacious home offers 5 bedrooms, with the master bedroom and in-law's suite on the first floor and the remaining bedrooms on the second floor. The front formal living room makes for a perfect area to entertain guests, while the kitchen opens up to the den for nights with the family. The grand dining room makes certain that no holiday goes uncelebrated! Look forward to California summer nights with this home's central A/C and Olympic style pool in the backyard. This cul-de-sac home will not last long, book a showing soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19163 Olympia Street have any available units?
19163 Olympia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 19163 Olympia Street currently offering any rent specials?
19163 Olympia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19163 Olympia Street pet-friendly?
No, 19163 Olympia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19163 Olympia Street offer parking?
No, 19163 Olympia Street does not offer parking.
Does 19163 Olympia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19163 Olympia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19163 Olympia Street have a pool?
Yes, 19163 Olympia Street has a pool.
Does 19163 Olympia Street have accessible units?
No, 19163 Olympia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19163 Olympia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 19163 Olympia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19163 Olympia Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19163 Olympia Street has units with air conditioning.

