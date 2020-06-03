19163 Olympia Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities pool

Welcome to this gorgeous two-story home in the Baton Rogue Estates. This home is situated in one of the most sought out school districts in Los Angeles for all grade levels. This spacious home offers 5 bedrooms, with the master bedroom and in-law's suite on the first floor and the remaining bedrooms on the second floor. The front formal living room makes for a perfect area to entertain guests, while the kitchen opens up to the den for nights with the family. The grand dining room makes certain that no holiday goes uncelebrated! Look forward to California summer nights with this home's central A/C and Olympic style pool in the backyard. This cul-de-sac home will not last long, book a showing soon.