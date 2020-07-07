1916 N. MARIPOSA AVE

All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

1916 North Mariposa Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
SPARKLING + SPACIOUS 1923 DUPLEX | NEWLY UPDATED! | SHARED BACKYARD! Fantastic Location! Only three major streets to the Franklin Village strip - with Upright Citizens Theatre, La Poubelle Bistro, The Oaks Gourmet, Bourgeois Pig and more! Yet closer still, you have lots of yummy places on Vermont in the Los Feliz Village, such as Atrium, Fred 62, Vintage Los Feliz Theater, Figaro, and the list goes on! On this tree-lined street, you?ll find this lovely side-by-side duplex with a grassy front and back yard. Inside, it features a spacious living and dining room with all the 1920?s charm we love - arched entryways, sconce lighting, high ceilings, built-in bookshelves, and faux fireplace/mantle! This perfect 1 bedroom offers amenities like central air/heat and a brand new kitchen. The kitchen boasts all new: modern cabinets, sink, counter tops, stainless steel dishwasher, microwave, and gas range. A fridge is also included! The bedroom is full of light, and features a ceiling fan for those days you don\'t want to blast the A/C, but would rather just crack a window and let the fan oscillate the cool breeze! So relaxing! A back door exit/entrance leads you out to the huge shared back patio and yard with plenty of room to entertain and barbecue! Pluck some lemons from the lemon tree and make some fresh lemonade or grab a few apples and apricots for some homemade pies. Yeah, you do that now. The right home and the right neighborhood can really make L.A. living that much better! Available Now! Street Parking Only 1 year lease minimum Deposit equal to 1 months rent Pet deposit $300/cat, $500/dog Owner pays gardener, yard maintenance, and outdoor water Tenant pays ALL remaining utilities Move-in funds within 48 hours of approval due upon on lease signing First months rent, plus all deposits required to sign the lease and secure the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1916 N. MARIPOSA AVE have any available units?
1916 N. MARIPOSA AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1916 N. MARIPOSA AVE have?
Some of 1916 N. MARIPOSA AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1916 N. MARIPOSA AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1916 N. MARIPOSA AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1916 N. MARIPOSA AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1916 N. MARIPOSA AVE is pet friendly.
Does 1916 N. MARIPOSA AVE offer parking?
No, 1916 N. MARIPOSA AVE does not offer parking.
Does 1916 N. MARIPOSA AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1916 N. MARIPOSA AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1916 N. MARIPOSA AVE have a pool?
No, 1916 N. MARIPOSA AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1916 N. MARIPOSA AVE have accessible units?
No, 1916 N. MARIPOSA AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1916 N. MARIPOSA AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1916 N. MARIPOSA AVE has units with dishwashers.

