1916 N. MARIPOSA AVE

SPARKLING + SPACIOUS 1923 DUPLEX | NEWLY UPDATED! | SHARED BACKYARD! Fantastic Location! Only three major streets to the Franklin Village strip - with Upright Citizens Theatre, La Poubelle Bistro, The Oaks Gourmet, Bourgeois Pig and more! Yet closer still, you have lots of yummy places on Vermont in the Los Feliz Village, such as Atrium, Fred 62, Vintage Los Feliz Theater, Figaro, and the list goes on! On this tree-lined street, you?ll find this lovely side-by-side duplex with a grassy front and back yard. Inside, it features a spacious living and dining room with all the 1920?s charm we love - arched entryways, sconce lighting, high ceilings, built-in bookshelves, and faux fireplace/mantle! This perfect 1 bedroom offers amenities like central air/heat and a brand new kitchen. The kitchen boasts all new: modern cabinets, sink, counter tops, stainless steel dishwasher, microwave, and gas range. A fridge is also included! The bedroom is full of light, and features a ceiling fan for those days you don\'t want to blast the A/C, but would rather just crack a window and let the fan oscillate the cool breeze! So relaxing! A back door exit/entrance leads you out to the huge shared back patio and yard with plenty of room to entertain and barbecue! Pluck some lemons from the lemon tree and make some fresh lemonade or grab a few apples and apricots for some homemade pies. Yeah, you do that now. The right home and the right neighborhood can really make L.A. living that much better! Available Now! Street Parking Only 1 year lease minimum Deposit equal to 1 months rent Pet deposit $300/cat, $500/dog Owner pays gardener, yard maintenance, and outdoor water Tenant pays ALL remaining utilities Move-in funds within 48 hours of approval due upon on lease signing First months rent, plus all deposits required to sign the lease and secure the property.