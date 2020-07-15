All apartments in Los Angeles
19128 Delano Street
Last updated November 19 2019 at 6:05 AM

19128 Delano Street

19128 Delano Street · No Longer Available
Location

19128 Delano Street, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Tarzana

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
his great single family home has 4 bedrooms (one bedroom is a pass-thru bedroom), 1.5 baths. 1439 ssquare feet. Hardwood flooring and new carpet in 2 bedrooms. Fresh paint, New blinds are being installed shortly. Laundry room. Air conditioning. Large covered patio off the living room. Grassy backyard and nice shady tree. RV and 2 car garage. Also an area to hand your laundry outside with a clothes line (so old school but wonderful!!!)This is a home that you can move into and be happy to create new family memories.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19128 Delano Street have any available units?
19128 Delano Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19128 Delano Street have?
Some of 19128 Delano Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19128 Delano Street currently offering any rent specials?
19128 Delano Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19128 Delano Street pet-friendly?
No, 19128 Delano Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19128 Delano Street offer parking?
Yes, 19128 Delano Street offers parking.
Does 19128 Delano Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19128 Delano Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19128 Delano Street have a pool?
No, 19128 Delano Street does not have a pool.
Does 19128 Delano Street have accessible units?
No, 19128 Delano Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19128 Delano Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19128 Delano Street has units with dishwashers.
