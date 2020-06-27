1910 S. Figueroa Street

Amenities

Furnished 3Bedroom 2Bath in Huntington Beach, California about 1 mile from the beach and close to shopping, restaurants and freeway access. Requesting $4575 monthly, with first and last plus a$4575 security deposit. Minimum 6 month lease but will consider shorter stays at a premium rate. Utilities, landscaping and internet included. Will have background, employment and credit checks. If interested email us and we will send you a link to the virtual tour. We have been on for 3 years with all 5 star reviews.