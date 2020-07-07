1908 S Crest Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

A beautiful house set in the quiet residential neighborhood of Beverlywood. There's ample parking, walking distance to a gorgeous park, 5 min drive to downtown Culver City & Beverly Hills. You couldn't dream of a better spot in Los Angeles,



My house is spacious with a huge living room (surrounded by large windows w/ lots of natural light), a dining room, a large kitchen, washer/dryer, 1 and 1/2 bath, a porch w/ a secluded landscaped backyard (so quiet you feel like you're not even in the city), we even have a lemon tree!



This home is the ideal home for someone who wants to relax from the daily grind of life, works bicoastal and needs a home away from home, or to set up roots in a beautiful home.



The spare room is about 200sq. ft, a large closet w/ built in shelving, mounted flatscreen tv, door lock & key upon request, & street parking is available but we also have a massive driveway. I'm asking for first & last months rent (last months being the security deposit). All utilities will be only be 1/3 of the bill since my business is here, making them very affordable annnnd if you like to workout, you have access to one of LA's top Pilates Studios right behind you! I'm always busy but also like my quiet time. My ideal roommate would be someone who values a great quality of life but can also have fun, respectful of other's belongings, but also open & honest. I'm a fairly laid back gal, so I hope you are too.



I'm happy to answer any other questions, please call or text me at 612-203-4995! I look forward to meeting you soon :)



**i also have a small 10lb dog who is extremely well behaved and stays in my room most of the time.