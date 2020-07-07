All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1908 S Crest Dr
Last updated June 2 2019 at 7:06 AM

1908 S Crest Dr

1908 South Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
South Robertson
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1908 South Crest Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
A beautiful house set in the quiet residential neighborhood of Beverlywood. There's ample parking, walking distance to a gorgeous park, 5 min drive to downtown Culver City & Beverly Hills. You couldn't dream of a better spot in Los Angeles,

My house is spacious with a huge living room (surrounded by large windows w/ lots of natural light), a dining room, a large kitchen, washer/dryer, 1 and 1/2 bath, a porch w/ a secluded landscaped backyard (so quiet you feel like you're not even in the city), we even have a lemon tree!

This home is the ideal home for someone who wants to relax from the daily grind of life, works bicoastal and needs a home away from home, or to set up roots in a beautiful home.

The spare room is about 200sq. ft, a large closet w/ built in shelving, mounted flatscreen tv, door lock & key upon request, & street parking is available but we also have a massive driveway. I'm asking for first & last months rent (last months being the security deposit). All utilities will be only be 1/3 of the bill since my business is here, making them very affordable annnnd if you like to workout, you have access to one of LA's top Pilates Studios right behind you! I'm always busy but also like my quiet time. My ideal roommate would be someone who values a great quality of life but can also have fun, respectful of other's belongings, but also open & honest. I'm a fairly laid back gal, so I hope you are too.

I'm happy to answer any other questions, please call or text me at 612-203-4995! I look forward to meeting you soon :)

**i also have a small 10lb dog who is extremely well behaved and stays in my room most of the time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1908 S Crest Dr have any available units?
1908 S Crest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1908 S Crest Dr have?
Some of 1908 S Crest Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1908 S Crest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1908 S Crest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1908 S Crest Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1908 S Crest Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1908 S Crest Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1908 S Crest Dr offers parking.
Does 1908 S Crest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1908 S Crest Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1908 S Crest Dr have a pool?
No, 1908 S Crest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1908 S Crest Dr have accessible units?
No, 1908 S Crest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1908 S Crest Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1908 S Crest Dr has units with dishwashers.

