Los Angeles, CA
1908 North CURSON Avenue
Last updated September 5 2019 at 2:55 AM

1908 North CURSON Avenue

1908 North Curson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1908 North Curson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Rare gated oasis located in prime West Hollywood featuring a private backyard with a sparkling pool. This beautifully redone Spanish home not only provides privacy and comfort, but also is in close proximity to Hollywood Blvd, renowned restaurants, & entertainment. This two-story Spanish is perfect for entertaining while providing an indoor/outdoor California lifestyle. As guests enter the property they will be greeted with the sound of a peaceful fountain flowing within the exterior entryway. Boasting an exquisite renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, incredible island, and a quaint breakfast nook. Step down into the formal living room with a fireplace and attached outdoor terrace with dazzling city views. Upstairs, you will find the living quarters with beautiful updated bathrooms, two master suites and an additional bedroom with built-ins for a library. From outdoor water features, to charming landscaping, this home will prove to be a quintessential haven to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1908 North CURSON Avenue have any available units?
1908 North CURSON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1908 North CURSON Avenue have?
Some of 1908 North CURSON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1908 North CURSON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1908 North CURSON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1908 North CURSON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1908 North CURSON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1908 North CURSON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1908 North CURSON Avenue offers parking.
Does 1908 North CURSON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1908 North CURSON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1908 North CURSON Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1908 North CURSON Avenue has a pool.
Does 1908 North CURSON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1908 North CURSON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1908 North CURSON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1908 North CURSON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
