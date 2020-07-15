1908 North CURSON Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Rare gated oasis located in prime West Hollywood featuring a private backyard with a sparkling pool. This beautifully redone Spanish home not only provides privacy and comfort, but also is in close proximity to Hollywood Blvd, renowned restaurants, & entertainment. This two-story Spanish is perfect for entertaining while providing an indoor/outdoor California lifestyle. As guests enter the property they will be greeted with the sound of a peaceful fountain flowing within the exterior entryway. Boasting an exquisite renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, incredible island, and a quaint breakfast nook. Step down into the formal living room with a fireplace and attached outdoor terrace with dazzling city views. Upstairs, you will find the living quarters with beautiful updated bathrooms, two master suites and an additional bedroom with built-ins for a library. From outdoor water features, to charming landscaping, this home will prove to be a quintessential haven to call home.