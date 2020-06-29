1907 Phillips Way

Amenities
This Spanish charmer is located in the heart of Highland Park and within walking distance to York & all the best restaurants and shops * It has great mountain views from the bedrooms * Newer custom espresso kitchen cabinets with pull-out drawers, soft-close hinges, double trash cans, maintenance-free quarts counter-tops, gorgeous backsplash, & newer porcelain tile flooring * Newer Whirlpool stainless steel range/oven, microwave, & dishwasher * Newer paint throughout the interior * Newer gutters * Newer dual garage doors * Newer remodeled bathroom with subway tiles w/ mosaic accent tile, newer tub, newer fixtures, newer vanity, newer vent, newer flooring, and much more! Laundry located in basement.