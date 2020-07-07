1901 N. Commonwealth Ave, Apt, 5 #5

Amenities

This spacious one bedroom, 1 bath gem is centrally located in Los Feliz, close to all the hot spots like the Alcove Bakery, Little Doms, Vista Theatre, Home restaurant and Jeni\'s Splendid Ice Creams! This location can\'t be beat! Just a stone\'s throw (or let\'s be honest, a quick Lime Bike ride) away from Sunset Junction, Griffith Park, LA Riverand Vermont Village! All the excitementat your fingertips! With being so central, you can ditch the car! Gotta head to DTLA or the westside?Take the metro off Sunset/Vermont! Built in 1927, this charming vintage unit gives you all the character you desire. Arched entryways, french windows, and built-ins are just some of the features you will love! There are hardwood floors throughout, floor to ceiling windows and an eat-in kitchen that\'s adorable, yet spacious! Black and white checkered floors compliment the dark cabinets and white tile countertops. The kitchen also comes fully equipped with a stainless steel gas range and fridge. Down the hall is a spacious bathroom featuring penny tile flooring and a built-in storage/dresser. The spacious bedroom sits in the back of the home, with plenty of windows, inviting in tons of natural light. There is also a large closet and an a/c unit, in yourspacious and relaxing bedroom. This Los Feliz treasure will make youfeel right at home and provide you with the space needed to create, explore and enjoy L.A. living. Contact me for a viewing!