1901 N. Commonwealth Ave, Apt, 5 #5

1901 N Commonwealth Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1901 N Commonwealth Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
media room
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
This spacious one bedroom, 1 bath gem is centrally located in Los Feliz, close to all the hot spots like the Alcove Bakery, Little Doms, Vista Theatre, Home restaurant and Jeni\'s Splendid Ice Creams! This location can\'t be beat! Just a stone\'s throw (or let\'s be honest, a quick Lime Bike ride) away from Sunset Junction, Griffith Park, LA Riverand Vermont Village! All the excitementat your fingertips! With being so central, you can ditch the car! Gotta head to DTLA or the westside?Take the metro off Sunset/Vermont! Built in 1927, this charming vintage unit gives you all the character you desire. Arched entryways, french windows, and built-ins are just some of the features you will love! There are hardwood floors throughout, floor to ceiling windows and an eat-in kitchen that\'s adorable, yet spacious! Black and white checkered floors compliment the dark cabinets and white tile countertops. The kitchen also comes fully equipped with a stainless steel gas range and fridge. Down the hall is a spacious bathroom featuring penny tile flooring and a built-in storage/dresser. The spacious bedroom sits in the back of the home, with plenty of windows, inviting in tons of natural light. There is also a large closet and an a/c unit, in yourspacious and relaxing bedroom. This Los Feliz treasure will make youfeel right at home and provide you with the space needed to create, explore and enjoy L.A. living. Contact me for a viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1901 N. Commonwealth Ave, Apt, 5 #5 have any available units?
1901 N. Commonwealth Ave, Apt, 5 #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1901 N. Commonwealth Ave, Apt, 5 #5 have?
Some of 1901 N. Commonwealth Ave, Apt, 5 #5's amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1901 N. Commonwealth Ave, Apt, 5 #5 currently offering any rent specials?
1901 N. Commonwealth Ave, Apt, 5 #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1901 N. Commonwealth Ave, Apt, 5 #5 pet-friendly?
No, 1901 N. Commonwealth Ave, Apt, 5 #5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1901 N. Commonwealth Ave, Apt, 5 #5 offer parking?
No, 1901 N. Commonwealth Ave, Apt, 5 #5 does not offer parking.
Does 1901 N. Commonwealth Ave, Apt, 5 #5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1901 N. Commonwealth Ave, Apt, 5 #5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1901 N. Commonwealth Ave, Apt, 5 #5 have a pool?
No, 1901 N. Commonwealth Ave, Apt, 5 #5 does not have a pool.
Does 1901 N. Commonwealth Ave, Apt, 5 #5 have accessible units?
No, 1901 N. Commonwealth Ave, Apt, 5 #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1901 N. Commonwealth Ave, Apt, 5 #5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1901 N. Commonwealth Ave, Apt, 5 #5 does not have units with dishwashers.

