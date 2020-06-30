All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1900 Pacific Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1900 Pacific Avenue
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

1900 Pacific Avenue

1900 Pacific Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1900 Pacific Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
B Available 06/15/20 Sunny and spacious, two bedroom, one bathroom apartment in the heart of Venice. This roomy, second floor apartment is just under 1000 sq ft. Optionally furnished with beautiful wooden floors throughout the living/dining area and bedrooms, the apartment also boasts a great kitchen. With driveway parking for two vehicles and just one block from the beach, this apartment is a real find. Please feel free to contact us for more information.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1900-pacific-ave-venice-ca-90291-usa-unit-b/9bc209c3-f539-4a06-82ee-4caf85a3ce10

(RLNE5753969)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1900 Pacific Avenue have any available units?
1900 Pacific Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1900 Pacific Avenue have?
Some of 1900 Pacific Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1900 Pacific Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1900 Pacific Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 Pacific Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1900 Pacific Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1900 Pacific Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1900 Pacific Avenue offers parking.
Does 1900 Pacific Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1900 Pacific Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 Pacific Avenue have a pool?
No, 1900 Pacific Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1900 Pacific Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1900 Pacific Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1900 Pacific Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1900 Pacific Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Belasera at Sherman Way
19145 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Mysuite at 1759
1761 Beloit Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025
nVe at Fairfax
636 North Fairfax Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The Highland at Sherman Oaks
4355 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
East View
327 North Boylston Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Kingsley Court
1345 North Kingsley Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90027

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College