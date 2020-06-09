All apartments in Los Angeles
18939 Dearborn St.
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM

18939 Dearborn St.

18939 Dearborn Street · No Longer Available
Location

18939 Dearborn Street, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Amenities

Northridge 4+3 w/central air, family room + 3 car garage! (18939 Dearborn) - Two-story, Northridge home available for lease! Amenities include: 4BR + 3BA w/over 2300 SQF of space; living room; family room w/fireplace; eat-in kitchen w/breakfast bar, stove/oven + dishwasher included; formal dining area; master bedroom w/full bath + walk-in closet; washer + dryer hook-ups; 2 central A/C units; vaulted ceilings; carpet, ceramic tile + hardwood flooring; backyard w/covered patio + sprinkler system; gardener included; 3 car garage + driveway for parking; small dogs considered w/owners approval; sorry, no cats. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4690815)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18939 Dearborn St. have any available units?
18939 Dearborn St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18939 Dearborn St. have?
Some of 18939 Dearborn St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18939 Dearborn St. currently offering any rent specials?
18939 Dearborn St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18939 Dearborn St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 18939 Dearborn St. is pet friendly.
Does 18939 Dearborn St. offer parking?
Yes, 18939 Dearborn St. offers parking.
Does 18939 Dearborn St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18939 Dearborn St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18939 Dearborn St. have a pool?
No, 18939 Dearborn St. does not have a pool.
Does 18939 Dearborn St. have accessible units?
No, 18939 Dearborn St. does not have accessible units.
Does 18939 Dearborn St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18939 Dearborn St. has units with dishwashers.
