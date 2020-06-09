18939 Dearborn St.

Amenities
Northridge 4+3 w/central air, family room + 3 car garage! (18939 Dearborn) - Two-story, Northridge home available for lease! Amenities include: 4BR + 3BA w/over 2300 SQF of space; living room; family room w/fireplace; eat-in kitchen w/breakfast bar, stove/oven + dishwasher included; formal dining area; master bedroom w/full bath + walk-in closet; washer + dryer hook-ups; 2 central A/C units; vaulted ceilings; carpet, ceramic tile + hardwood flooring; backyard w/covered patio + sprinkler system; gardener included; 3 car garage + driveway for parking; small dogs considered w/owners approval; sorry, no cats. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4690815)