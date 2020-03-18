All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 15 2019

18908 Lassen Street

18908 Lassen Street
Location

18908 Lassen Street, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
basketball court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
Excellent single story family home features 3 bedrooms and 3 baths in Northridge. This spacious home has an open free-flowing floor plan with smooth ceilings, wood floors, recessed lights and crown moldings. The family room has lots of natural light with the view of the back yard. The formal living room has an adjoining dining area and a fireplace. Huge kitchen has granite tile floors and counters, lots of cabinet and counter space and double oven. The lovely master suite has walk in closet and sunken Roman tub. Skylights, copper plumbing & dual pane windows. Entertainers back yard with detached 2 car garage. Ample area for a basketball court behind the garage or a garage conversion. Great school district with Nobel middle school and Granada High charter school. Close to parks, hiking trials, shopping and easy freeway access. Only few minuets drive to coming soon "The Vineyards" entertainment center.

****HIGHLIGHTS:
-Wood Floors, recessed lights and crown moldings
-Huge kitchen with granite tile floors and counters
-Entertainers backyard
-Copper plumbing & dual pane windows
-Detached 2 car garage
-Great school district ****

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18908 Lassen Street have any available units?
18908 Lassen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18908 Lassen Street have?
Some of 18908 Lassen Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18908 Lassen Street currently offering any rent specials?
18908 Lassen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18908 Lassen Street pet-friendly?
No, 18908 Lassen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18908 Lassen Street offer parking?
Yes, 18908 Lassen Street offers parking.
Does 18908 Lassen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18908 Lassen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18908 Lassen Street have a pool?
No, 18908 Lassen Street does not have a pool.
Does 18908 Lassen Street have accessible units?
No, 18908 Lassen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18908 Lassen Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 18908 Lassen Street does not have units with dishwashers.
