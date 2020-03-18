18908 Lassen Street

Amenities

Excellent single story family home features 3 bedrooms and 3 baths in Northridge. This spacious home has an open free-flowing floor plan with smooth ceilings, wood floors, recessed lights and crown moldings. The family room has lots of natural light with the view of the back yard. The formal living room has an adjoining dining area and a fireplace. Huge kitchen has granite tile floors and counters, lots of cabinet and counter space and double oven. The lovely master suite has walk in closet and sunken Roman tub. Skylights, copper plumbing & dual pane windows. Entertainers back yard with detached 2 car garage. Ample area for a basketball court behind the garage or a garage conversion. Great school district with Nobel middle school and Granada High charter school. Close to parks, hiking trials, shopping and easy freeway access. Only few minuets drive to coming soon "The Vineyards" entertainment center.



