Los Angeles, CA
18900 Kirkcolm Ln.
Last updated July 9 2020 at 11:00 AM

18900 Kirkcolm Ln.

18900 Kirkcolm Lane · No Longer Available
Location

18900 Kirkcolm Lane, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
18900 Kirkcolm Ln. Available 07/18/20 Porter Ranch 3+2 w/backyard, pool + spa + central air! (18900 Kirkcolm) - Single story Porter Ranch home available FOR LEASE! Amenities include: 3BR + 2BA floorplan w/almost 1500 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace; kitchen w/granite countertops, pantry + appliances included (stove/oven, dishwasher + microwave); dining area; master bedroom w/three-quarter bath; central heat + air; carpet + ceramic tile flooring; washer + dryer hook-ups; backyard w/pool + spa; sprinkler system; gardener + pool service included; 2 car garage w/auto opener + driveway for parking; pets considered w/owners approval. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com. Please review posted rules for entry - https://www.dropbox.com/preview/H%26H%20Office/Covid-19/CAR%20Forms/CAR%20PRE%20-%20Posted%20Rules%20for%20Entry.pdf?role=personal

(RLNE3475430)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18900 Kirkcolm Ln. have any available units?
18900 Kirkcolm Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18900 Kirkcolm Ln. have?
Some of 18900 Kirkcolm Ln.'s amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18900 Kirkcolm Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
18900 Kirkcolm Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18900 Kirkcolm Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 18900 Kirkcolm Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 18900 Kirkcolm Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 18900 Kirkcolm Ln. offers parking.
Does 18900 Kirkcolm Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18900 Kirkcolm Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18900 Kirkcolm Ln. have a pool?
Yes, 18900 Kirkcolm Ln. has a pool.
Does 18900 Kirkcolm Ln. have accessible units?
No, 18900 Kirkcolm Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 18900 Kirkcolm Ln. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18900 Kirkcolm Ln. has units with dishwashers.
