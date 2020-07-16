Amenities

18900 Kirkcolm Ln. Available 07/18/20 Porter Ranch 3+2 w/backyard, pool + spa + central air! (18900 Kirkcolm) - Single story Porter Ranch home available FOR LEASE! Amenities include: 3BR + 2BA floorplan w/almost 1500 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace; kitchen w/granite countertops, pantry + appliances included (stove/oven, dishwasher + microwave); dining area; master bedroom w/three-quarter bath; central heat + air; carpet + ceramic tile flooring; washer + dryer hook-ups; backyard w/pool + spa; sprinkler system; gardener + pool service included; 2 car garage w/auto opener + driveway for parking; pets considered w/owners approval. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com. Please review posted rules for entry - https://www.dropbox.com/preview/H%26H%20Office/Covid-19/CAR%20Forms/CAR%20PRE%20-%20Posted%20Rules%20for%20Entry.pdf?role=personal



(RLNE3475430)