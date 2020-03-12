All apartments in Los Angeles
18852 Valerio Street
18852 Valerio Street

18852 W Valerio St · No Longer Available
Location

18852 W Valerio St, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
new construction
This luxurious gated newly constructed home is ideal for your most exclusive tenants!! This impeccable two-story home spanning over 2,384 sq ft is nestled on a quiet cul de sac. This open floor plan home with natural light crafted to perfection has 4 bedrooms, and 3 bathrooms. The grand entrance draws you into the spacious living room open to the exquisite kitchen with a large island as the focal point includes top of the line stainless steel appliances. The second level encompasses spacious bedrooms with plenty of natural light and ample amount of closet space. Retreat for the evening to the magnificent Master suite featuring large sit-down vanity area, generous walk-in closet and private balcony overlooking the backyard to enjoy your morning coffee. Enjoy the views from the 2nd balcony with front street view. Escape from reality with your own private backyard oasis with beautiful greenery and paved flooring leading to the 2 car detached garage (ADU ready). Your search is over with this delightful home!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18852 Valerio Street have any available units?
18852 Valerio Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18852 Valerio Street have?
Some of 18852 Valerio Street's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18852 Valerio Street currently offering any rent specials?
18852 Valerio Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18852 Valerio Street pet-friendly?
No, 18852 Valerio Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18852 Valerio Street offer parking?
Yes, 18852 Valerio Street offers parking.
Does 18852 Valerio Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18852 Valerio Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18852 Valerio Street have a pool?
No, 18852 Valerio Street does not have a pool.
Does 18852 Valerio Street have accessible units?
No, 18852 Valerio Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18852 Valerio Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 18852 Valerio Street does not have units with dishwashers.
