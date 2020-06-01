All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 18750 Merridy Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
18750 Merridy Street
Last updated June 2 2019 at 10:53 AM

18750 Merridy Street

18750 Merridy Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Northridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18750 Merridy Street, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Located on a quiet semi-cul-de-sac street, this spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house is a must see. Walk into a bright and open living room and dining room with vaulted ceilings and sliding glass doors. The family room features a gas fireplace and a wet bar. The large eat in kitchen has updated counter tops and overlooks the beautifully landscaped yard with a covered patio. The three bedrooms upstairs includes a master suite with a large balcony. All of this plus one of the best K-12th grade school districts in the valley.
Located on a quiet semi-cul-de-sac street, this spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house is a must see. Walk into a bright and open living room and dining room with vaulted ceilings and sliding glass doors. The family room features a gas fireplace and a wet bar. The large eat in kitchen has updated counter tops and overlooks the beautifully landscaped yard with a covered patio. The three bedrooms upstairs includes a master suite with a large balcony. All of this plus one of the best K-12th grade school districts in the valley.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18750 Merridy Street have any available units?
18750 Merridy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18750 Merridy Street have?
Some of 18750 Merridy Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18750 Merridy Street currently offering any rent specials?
18750 Merridy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18750 Merridy Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 18750 Merridy Street is pet friendly.
Does 18750 Merridy Street offer parking?
Yes, 18750 Merridy Street offers parking.
Does 18750 Merridy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18750 Merridy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18750 Merridy Street have a pool?
No, 18750 Merridy Street does not have a pool.
Does 18750 Merridy Street have accessible units?
Yes, 18750 Merridy Street has accessible units.
Does 18750 Merridy Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18750 Merridy Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Next on Sixth
620 South Virgil Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Griffin on Spring
755 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Alder
19401 Parthenia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes
21240 South Western Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90501
5550 Wilshire at Miracle Mile
5550 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
R3
4091 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Avalon Venice On Rose
512 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90291

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College