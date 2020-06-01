18750 Merridy Street

Amenities
Located on a quiet semi-cul-de-sac street, this spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house is a must see. Walk into a bright and open living room and dining room with vaulted ceilings and sliding glass doors. The family room features a gas fireplace and a wet bar. The large eat in kitchen has updated counter tops and overlooks the beautifully landscaped yard with a covered patio. The three bedrooms upstairs includes a master suite with a large balcony. All of this plus one of the best K-12th grade school districts in the valley.
