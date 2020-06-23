1870 Rodney Dr Apt 4

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

***HOLIDAY SPECIAL PRICING***



Only available now until Dec. 31st

??XMAS PRICE $2850 for 1st year - Old Price $3150??



Located right in the heart of Los Feliz, this luxurious two bedroom is a dream come true. EVERYTHING is has been redone. It features hardwood floors, matching cabinets and drawers throughout the house, a beautiful kitchen and bathrooms, and so much more. The unit is spacious and includes all new kitchen appliances as well as a washer and dryer inside the unit.



The view from this unit is equally as impressive and is within walking distance to grocery stores, restaurants, banks, the post office, and Griffith Park!



This property truly feels like home. It includes parking and is available for immediate move in. Please call or text 805 452-1431 to check it out today!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4455983)