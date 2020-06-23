All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1870 Rodney Dr Apt 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1870 Rodney Dr Apt 4
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1870 Rodney Dr Apt 4

1870 N Rodney Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Griffith Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1870 N Rodney Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
***HOLIDAY SPECIAL PRICING***

Only available now until Dec. 31st
??XMAS PRICE $2850 for 1st year - Old Price $3150??

Located right in the heart of Los Feliz, this luxurious two bedroom is a dream come true. EVERYTHING is has been redone. It features hardwood floors, matching cabinets and drawers throughout the house, a beautiful kitchen and bathrooms, and so much more. The unit is spacious and includes all new kitchen appliances as well as a washer and dryer inside the unit.

The view from this unit is equally as impressive and is within walking distance to grocery stores, restaurants, banks, the post office, and Griffith Park!

This property truly feels like home. It includes parking and is available for immediate move in. Please call or text 805 452-1431 to check it out today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4455983)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1870 Rodney Dr Apt 4 have any available units?
1870 Rodney Dr Apt 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1870 Rodney Dr Apt 4 have?
Some of 1870 Rodney Dr Apt 4's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1870 Rodney Dr Apt 4 currently offering any rent specials?
1870 Rodney Dr Apt 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1870 Rodney Dr Apt 4 pet-friendly?
No, 1870 Rodney Dr Apt 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1870 Rodney Dr Apt 4 offer parking?
Yes, 1870 Rodney Dr Apt 4 does offer parking.
Does 1870 Rodney Dr Apt 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1870 Rodney Dr Apt 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1870 Rodney Dr Apt 4 have a pool?
No, 1870 Rodney Dr Apt 4 does not have a pool.
Does 1870 Rodney Dr Apt 4 have accessible units?
No, 1870 Rodney Dr Apt 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1870 Rodney Dr Apt 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1870 Rodney Dr Apt 4 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alaya Hollywood
1714 N McCadden Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Roosevelt Lofts
727 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Eighth & Grand
770 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
K2LA
685 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Poinsettia Place
1640 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
R3
4091 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Vues on Gordon
1558 N Gordon St
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College