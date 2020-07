Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Available Now! This charming two bed, one bath home in coveted University Hills is the perfect mix of modern amenities and vintage character. The home features generously proportioned rooms, open floor plan, updated kitchen and bath, laundry/mud room with washer and dryer, and great outdoor space. With close proximity to Cal State, Downtown, and Highland Park, this is the perfect place to call home.